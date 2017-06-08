Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Energy, Latvia, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Jonavicius: Latvian PM's visit in Belarus may affect Lithuania's Klaipeda port
During a
visit in Minsk earlier last week, Maris
Kucinskis, the head of the Latvian government, met with the Belarusian
president and prime minister, Alexander
Lukashenko and Andrei Kobyakov.
In Jonavicius' words, the visit focused on the transit
of Belarusian freight and the nuclear power plant under construction in
Astravyets.
Lithuania has failed to persuade Latvia to join the
boycott of the power plant's electricity for security reasons, furthermore, the
two Baltic neighbors compete for transit of Belarusian freight.
"The visit was highly pragmatic from the Latvian
and the Belarusian point of view. From our standpoint, there were two important
issues – the nuclear power plant and transit, and this is what topped the
agenda," Jonavicius told BNS on Friday.
"It is in the interest of Latvians that the
Belarusians carried transit via their ports, this is direct competition with
the Klaipeda port. Through direct conversations with Lukashenko, there are
chances to achieve something, knowing that he prefers direct agreements,"
said the political scientist.
"The position of Latvians on the nuclear facility
was different from ours, and Lukashenko openly commends them for this, they
even signed an agreement on early warning in case of nuclear accident,"
said Jonavicius.
In his words, the Klaipeda port features objective
advantages for Belarus, however, Latvia can take advantage of the tensions
between Minsk and Vilnius in the negotiations on new flows, especially in case
of increased Chinese investments in Belarus.
"With a dialogue in place, Latvians have the
potential of changing something. Clearly, the Lithuanian position on Astravyets
causes major resentment in Belarus. On the other hand, Klaipeda is closer,
there are developed strong ties, freight has been traveling well for a long
time. We could probably talk about emergence of new traffic flows, which could
be diverted via Latvia," said the political scientist.
