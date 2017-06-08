EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Machinery construction, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:18
Vilnius Locomotive Repairs Depot will repair locomotives of Poland's CTL Logistics
"Representatives of the Polish company conducted a thorough audit of
our services. After acknowledging that we meet the highest standards, they
confirmed that their first locomotive will arrive in our depot at the end of
this month. This contract for the first time in history opens the gateway to
the market of the so-called European gauge of 1,435 mm, providing an
opportunity to consolidate our competitive position in the region," Albertas Bajorinas, CEO of Vilniaus Lokomotyvu Remonto Depas, said in a press release.
The depot will repair a total of seven TEM 2-type locomotives of the Polish
company. The value of the contract with withheld.
CTL Logistics provides railway and transport logistics services on Western and Eastern
European markets.
