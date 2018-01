Rail freight in Latvia decreased by 8.4% in 2017

Rail freight in Latvia amounted to 43.792 million tons in 2017, down 8.4% from 2016, the Transport Ministry said, cites LETA.

International cargo shipments by rail in 2017 was at 42.138 million tons, down 9.1% from the previous year, while domestic shipments rose 11.5% to 1.653 million tons.





International rail freight last year included 38.719 million tons of transit cargos, down 6.5% year-on-year. Import cargo carried by rail was at 3.067 million tons (down by 22.4%), while export cargo was at 351,800 tons (2.8 times less compared to 2016).





Shipping of rail cargo via Latvian ports declined 11.3% year-on-year to 35.039 million tons, while deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 92% to 3.68 million tons in 2017.





A total of 47.821 million tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2016.