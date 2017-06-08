Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Lithuanian railways ups 2017 revenue to EUR 444 mln
"At the beginning of last year, we launched the change program LG
Effect, which will provide the group with a positive effect of 28 million euros
in total. We already see evident results – our revenue went up, we managed to
manage the costs," the company's CEO Mantas Bartuska said in a press
release.
Freight traffic handled by Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai last year grew by a tenth to 53.5 million euros – mainly
consisting of oil and mineral products, fertilizers and plant products.
According to the press release, LG
was in the lead among the Baltic states in terms of freight volumes.
Regardless of the intensive railway repairs and cancellation of some of the routes, passenger numbers moved up by 0.7% to 3.8 million in 2017 year-on-year.
The company has not yet announced its financial, freight handling and
passenger plans for 2018.
