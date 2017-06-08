Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Transport
1 in 10 transit passengers of Riga airport comes from Tallinn
"Everything's much closer to Riga - 74 direct flights, 42 of which are
not possible from Tallinn, which only offers 26 direct flights in the winter
season. The possibility to get to whatever destination faster and with less
trouble is important," the CEO of Riga International Airport, Ilona Lice, said.
"We are competing for passengers with the airports of Tallinn and
Lithuania. At the same time, we see an opportunity for rational cooperation in
this along with possibilities to develop services to destinations which are not
available at the other airports or the availability of which is limited,"
Lice said.
She added that this is particularly important five to seven years from now
when the three Baltic countries will be connected by a high-speed railway.
During the first 11 months of 2017, Riga International Airport served 5.6
million passengers and 68,800 flights, respectively 12.5% and 9.5% more than
the year before. Transit passengers make up 29% of the passengers of the
airport.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic
states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter
season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines. In
2016, the airport handled 5.4 million passengers, nearly 45% of the total
number of passengers going through Baltic airports.
