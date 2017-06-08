Tourism Departament suspends Travelonline Baltics' license

Lithuania's State Tourism Department has suspended the license of Travelonline Baltics after failing to establish whether the tour operator had enough insurance, therefore, the company's clients will not be able to use the company's services until the end of the month, reports LETA/BNS.

This is not the first suspension of Travelonline Baltics' license over insurance.

"It has been suspended after we were not provided all necessary documents to establish the size of insurance. We cannot yet confirm whether the insurance they have now is sufficient. They have been instructed to provide the documents," Tadas Zentelis, the head of the department's Division for Supervision of Tourism Operations, told BNS.

In his words, the department on Monday suspended Travelonline Baltics' travel organization license for 10 days. If the violations are not corrected over the period, the department will cancel the license and see whether any of the company's clients were affected.

"No one has been affected yet. The suspension means that they cannot take on new obligations – they have to stop sales. We have no data showing that they continue sales. All travelers who have purchased trips can proceed with their travels until something happens that would cause them to fully terminate their operations," Zentelis said.

Operations of Travelonline Baltics were already suspended at the end of 2015. The company then increased the insurance sum from 75,3 00 euros to 94,3 00 euros and submitted relevant papers to the Tourism Department, which resumed the license.

Travelonline Baltics claims to be one of the biggest online sellers of recreational trips in Lithuania, organizing trips to popular resorts in the Mediterranean Sea, Thailand and the Canary Islands, also providing tourism services for business.