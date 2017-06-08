Insurance, Legislation, Lithuania, Tourism
Tourism Departament suspends Travelonline Baltics' license
This is not
the first suspension of Travelonline
Baltics' license over insurance.
"It has been suspended after we were not provided
all necessary documents to establish the size of insurance. We cannot yet
confirm whether the insurance they have now is sufficient. They have been
instructed to provide the documents," Tadas Zentelis, the head of the
department's Division for Supervision of Tourism Operations, told BNS.
In his words, the department on Monday suspended Travelonline Baltics' travel organization license for 10 days. If the violations are not
corrected over the period, the department will cancel the license and see whether
any of the company's clients were affected.
"No one has been affected yet. The suspension
means that they cannot take on new obligations – they have to stop sales. We
have no data showing that they continue sales. All travelers who have purchased
trips can proceed with their travels until something happens that would cause
them to fully terminate their operations," Zentelis said.
Operations of Travelonline Baltics were already
suspended at the end of 2015. The company then increased the insurance sum from
75,3 00 euros to 94,3 00 euros and submitted relevant papers to the Tourism
Department, which resumed the license.
Travelonline Baltics claims to be one of the biggest online sellers of recreational trips
in Lithuania, organizing trips to popular resorts in the Mediterranean Sea,
Thailand and the Canary Islands, also providing tourism services for business.
