Friday, 15.11.2019
Supply of apartments in Riga down 3% in October - Arco Real Estate
In October this year, the supply of apartments in Riga dropped 3% from September, while in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods apartment supply remained fell even more, by 4%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, informed LETA.
Compared to October 2018, the overall supply of apartments was down 2% across Riga but increased 2% in the residential neighborhoods.
The highest supply of apartments in October this year was recorded in the neighborhood of Purvciems, while the lowest supply was in Bolderaja.
