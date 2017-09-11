Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate

Supply of apartments in Riga down 3% in October - Arco Real Estate

In October this year, the supply of apartments in Riga dropped 3% from September, while in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods apartment supply remained fell even more, by 4%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, informed LETA.

Compared to October 2018, the overall supply of apartments was down 2% across Riga but increased 2% in the residential neighborhoods.


The highest supply of apartments in October this year was recorded in the neighborhood of Purvciems, while the lowest supply was in Bolderaja.




