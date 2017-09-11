City of Tallinn to initiate detailed spatial plan of Old City Harbor area

"This is one part of the detailed planning of the entire Old City Harbor area, the final objective of which is to turn the entire passenger port area in to a modern, diverse and high-quality public urban space," Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov said.





The detailed plan for the D terminal and its vicinity encompasses an area of 7.59 hectares. The detailed plan seeks to create plots of land for servicing the D terminal and constructing a building with up to two floors as well as port facilities for serving the port.





The initiation proposal also concerns the construction of commercial buildings containing up to five floors and residential premises, the reconstruction and expansion of existing buildings into residential and commercial buildings with up to five floors and the establishment of a seaside promenade, while traffic organization principles and terms for the use of all plots will also be established.





The planned area is within the protection zone of the Tallinn Old Town heritage conservation area, the development of which must avoid sharp contrasts in the scale of development in the heritage conservation area and immediately by its border and ensure the observability of the Old Town silhouette from significant viewing points in the city and from streets going toward the Old Town. The new development of the area must preserve existing limestone facades or buildings.





The initiation of the drawing up of the detailed plan was applied for by Tallinna Sadam. The detailed plan is to be prepared for the Old City Harbor area to implement the Masterplan 2030 winning design solution developed by Zaha Hadid Architects in 2017 throughout the Old City Harbor area. K-Projekt AS has prepared a solution proposal and illustrative material for the detailed plan application.