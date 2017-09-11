Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Tuesday, 10.09.2019, 11:06
Apartment prices in Riga's residential neighborhoods down 1% in August - association
Prices dropped 1.5% on the secondary apartment market in
downtown Riga and declined 3% in Riga Region.
Apartment prices in new residential projects declined 2% in
downtown Riga and 3% in the city’s residential neighborhoods, and 0.5% in Riga
Region. In Jurmala, the average price was unchanged in August.
According to information provided by LANIDA, the average
apartment price in new residential projects was EUR 2,520 per square meter in
the Riga center, EUR 1,405 per square meter in Riga’s residential
neighborhoods, EUR 945 per square meter in Riga Region and EUR 2,756 per square
meter in Jurmala.
The average apartment price on the secondary market was EUR
1,385 per square meter in downtown Riga, EUR 815 per square meter in Riga’s
residential neighborhoods, and EUR 540 per square meter in in Riga Region.
The average price of private houses was EUR 1,180 per square
meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, EUR 970 per square meter in Riga
Region and EUR 1,320 in Jurmala.
The housing market price indicator for July 2019 was based
on the results obtained through monitoring of the actual transactions concluded
by Ober-Haus, Latio and 1 Partner real estate companies.
