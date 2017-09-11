Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
Wednesday, 14.08.2019, 09:43
VNI state property manager to unilaterally take over construction site of New Riga Theater
He indicated that VNI planned to take over the theater’s
construction site at 25 Lacplesa Street in Riga from ReRe Buve 1 general
partnership this Tuesday, but since the contractor is refusing to leave the
construction site, VNI will soon organize a unilateral takeover in accordance
with the law.
“Of course, we hoped that the contractor would do the proper
thing, but we were ready for both scenarios – a voluntary handover and the
situation where we have to exercise our rights to take over the construction
site unilaterally. Hampering the construction site’s takeover is another step
by the contractor demonstrating that words of ReRe Buve 1 differ from
their deeds,” said Valkers.
As reported, VNI has decided to terminate contract with
construction company Rere Buve 1 for reconstruction of the New Riga
Theater's building.
ReRe Buve 1 CEO Valdis Koks believes that the
VNI's decision is completely unfounded and says that the company will turn to
courts in order to have it overturned.
"The contractor was involved in the JRT reconstruction
project, relying on the customer's responsible attitude to the project, and
relying on Zaiga Gaile, the author of the technical project for the
reconstruction, to prepare this project of national importance in good faith,
making all the necessary calculations and assessments," said Koks.
He said that when the project began, the construction
company was working strictly according to the project, using the solutions and
technologies specified by the designer. The builder has identified and to this
day continues to identify various significant errors and shortcomings in the
technical design that endanger the entire project.
"To date, more than 100 errors have been identified in
Zaiga Gaile's project, of which at least 33 were so bad that, had they not been
eliminated, the project would have been impossible," said Koks.
Furthermore, as the reconstruction project continued
according to the solutions designed by Gaile, settlement of the surrounding
buildings was observed. Gaile had not carried out an evaluation of the adjacent
structures and what impact the technological solutions envisaged in the project
would have on them.
Because of the errors found in the project, Rere Buve
decided to suspend work in several areas for safety reasons. "In the rest
of the areas, the builder was ready to continue work, which was not permitted
by the VNI. The Construction Law and the General Building Regulations stipulate
that the builder must work according to the technical design, which must be
corrected by its author," explained Koks.
Koks said that Rere Buve was ready to correct the
design errors on its own, although this is not a responsibility of the builder.
Rere Buve has consistently demonstrated preparedness to provide the
necessary solutions, including by attracting world-class geo-technical experts
from the Dutch company Witteveen + Bos. Last week, during Rere Buve
representatives and Dutch experts' meeting with VNI and the designer, all sides
agreed that specific solutions would be prepared by July 30. That is why the
VNI's decision is all the more surprising, added Koks.
"We understand the emotional background for VNI's
decision to terminate the contract. A poorly designed technical project can
delay the construction process. Rational action from the state company would be
to make every effort to bring the technical project in order rather than to
stop the project completely. We are urging the VNI to reflect on its decision,
to withdraw the notice and to focus on constructive implementation of the
project. Otherwise, it is quite clear that the JRT will not be able to return
to its building within the planned time frames, and the VNI's decision will
have a financial impact on the state," said Koks.
VNI signed the construction contract with ReRe Buve 1
on July 3, 2018.
ReRe Buve 1 general partnership comprises
construction firms Re&Re and ReRe Buve.
