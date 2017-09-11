Apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga up 2.6% in 2019 - Arco Real Estate

The average price of the standard-design apartments in July 2019 grew to EUR 818 per square meter but still remained 50% lower than in July 2017 when the average price of a non-renovated Soviet-era apartment hit all-time-high of EUR 1,620.

Compared to the beginning of 2018, the average apartment price rose 7% in July 2019.





In July this year, average prices rose on apartments of all sizes. Prices went up 0.6% on single-room apartments, 0.4% on double-room apartments, 0.5% on three-room apartments and 0.4% on four-room apartments.