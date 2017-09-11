Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga up 2.6% in 2019 - Arco Real Estate
In July this year, apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga rose 0.4% against June and climbed 2.6% from the beginning of the year, Arco Real Estate said in its latest report on the market of standard-design apartments, writes LETA/BNS.
The average price of the standard-design apartments in July
2019 grew to EUR 818 per square meter but still remained 50% lower than
in July 2017 when the average price of a non-renovated Soviet-era apartment hit
all-time-high of EUR 1,620.
Compared to the beginning of 2018, the average apartment
price rose 7% in July 2019.
In July this year, average prices rose on apartments of all
sizes. Prices went up 0.6% on single-room apartments, 0.4% on
double-room apartments, 0.5% on three-room apartments and 0.4% on
four-room apartments.
