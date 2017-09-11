Analytics, Lithuania, Real Estate
Newsec: Available office space in Vilnius is set to double in coming years
The vacancy rate in Vilnius is forecast to gradually rise in
coming years to the European average of 7%, international real estate advisors Newsec
write in their “Vilnius Office Outlook” market report for the second
quarter of 2019.
“Until now, for the last five years, office developers have
been offering the market about 70 000 sq. m. of modern office space a year.
With lease agreements being made for a similar amount of space, the vacancy
rate has remained stably low at about 3 %. Encouraged by the low vacancy,
project developers have picked up speed and in 2020-2021 will be bringing a
third more space to market – over 100 000 sq. m. a year. Since the market’s
absorption capacity will stay similar to what it has been, i.e. 70 000 to 80
000 sq. m. a year, starting next year some 20 000 to 25 000 sq. m. of new
office space may remain free every year, and that will increase the vacancy
rate,” Newsec analyst Gintaras Toločka explains.
Office space choice will double
It is forecast that the average vacancy rate in Vilnius will
rise to 4-5% in 2020, and that in 2021 the indicator of available office space
will approach the European average reaching 7%. An even bigger-than-the-average
vacancy rate is forecast for older unrenovated offices and those in B
locations, the leasing out of which will be increasingly difficult and take
longer.
According to Toločka, a vacancy rate of 7% is a healthy
indicator which will make both tenants and office owners feel comfortable –
even though the supply of offices will increase, that will not have much impact
on changes in lease prices.
The expert foresees that the growth of available office
space will give tenants more freedom of choice: “The long-standing 3% vacancy
rate has not been especially favourable for tenants. As the choice of offices
has been limited, you’ve had to start thinking about leasing premises long in
advance. Rising vacancy in the coming years will bring more freedom not only
for developers, but also for tenants. The latter will have greater freedom of
choice for office space, and leasing prices will remain similar to now. Then
project developers will face a greater need to invest in quality and offer
competitive office projects.”
Competition will get more aggressive
On the other hand, increasing vacancy is a signal to
developers to be more cautious in planning office expansion. Toločka notes that
smaller players are also now joining the ranks of office developers. Most of
them previously developed residential and other non-administrative properties;
that means they have less experience in the office market, which tends to be
more intensely competitive.
The interest of an ever-broader range of developers in
Vilnius’s successful office sector suggests that competition, which is already
fierce, will become even more aggressive. That will follow from a growing
supply of office buildings and more available space in them. Hence, developers
should give thought to whether they can successfully realize yet another
project when the vacancy rate is due to double in the near future and the total
supply of modern office space is set to grow nearly 50% and approach 1 mln
sq. m.
“Until now the Vilnius office market was dominated by
veteran developers who already have experience and have earned trust in the
sector. The major players’ projects accounted for over 80% of all the office
space brought to market, and for that reason the office market in Vilnius has
been sustainable and balanced. That is shown by recent years’ results – all the
office space that was offered was absorbed. Such a stable market situation has
become the norm for Vilnius, something the neighbouring Baltic countries’
capitals envy,” Toločka says.
Leasing market remains active
He explains that Vilnius’s success is due to many factors at
once. The leasing transaction market remains active as new companies are
arriving and those already here are growing and leasing ever more modern office
space. This year’s biggest leasing transaction was done by Danske Bank, which
leased 13 000 sq. m in the S7 office complex and 3 000 sq. m. of temporary
space in 3 Burës. Maxima Grupë has also expanded, agreeing on an additional 3
300 sq. m. in the office building at Savanoriø Ave. 5; and Bentley Systems
decided to move and lease 2 700 sq. m. at the Uptown Park business centre.
Some new names have also entered the Vilnius office market,
with leasing transactions concluded by HCL Technologies as well as the U.S.
companies Dana and McKesson. These companies signed lease agreements for
approximately 2 000 sq. m. each at service centres that are being established
in Vilnius. Several other new names are seriously considering and plan to
decide in the near future about setting up offices in Vilnius.
“One of the most important signs of the successful growth of
Vilnius’s office market is that among tenants it is not just newly arriving
international companies that dominate, but well-established tenants are also actively
expanding and local companies are growing too. The composite profile of office
tenants is a sustainable market trait, which provides confidence in assessing
the future of this real estate segment,” Toločka says.
Newsec – The Full Service Property House in Northern Europe
– offers real estate owners, investors and tenants a full range of services
within Advisory and Property Asset Management. Newsec was founded in 1994 and
is today a partner-owned company with some 1 800 co-workers spread across the
seven Nordic and Baltic markets. In 2018, Newsec opened a London office to
assist international investors interested in the Nordic and Baltic
region.
