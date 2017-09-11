Apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses up 0.6% this year - Arco Real Estate

The average price of the standard-design apartments in March 2019 grew to EUR 802 per square meter but still remained 51% lower than in July 2017 when the average price of a non-renovated Soviet-era apartment hit all-time-high of EUR 1,620. Compared to the beginning of 2018, the average apartment price rose 5% in March 2019.





In March this year, prices rose for single to four-room apartments. The average price of a square meter went up 0.3% for single-room apartments, 0.4% for double-room apartments, 0.8% for three-room apartments and 0.1% for four-room apartments.