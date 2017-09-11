Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga up 0.1% in January - association

On the secondary apartment market, prices rose 3% in downtown Riga but remained flat in Riga Region.





Apartment prices in new residential projects went down 4% in downtown Riga, increased 0.1% in Riga's residential neighborhoods and decreased 5% in the Riga Region. In Jurmala, the Latvian sea-side resort town close to Riga, apartment prices in new houses rose 3%.





According to information provided by LANIDA, the average apartment price in new residential projects was EUR 2,540 per square meter in the Riga center, EUR 1,403 per square meter in Riga’s residential neighborhoods, EUR 1,000 per square meter in Riga Region and EUR 2,890 per square meter in Jurmala.





The average apartment price in the secondary market was EUR 1,493 per square meter in downtown Riga, EUR 801 per square meter in Riga’s residential neighborhoods, and EUR 545 per square meter in in Riga Region.





The average price of private houses was EUR 1,200 per square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, EUR 894 per square meter in the Riga Region and EUR 1,316 in Jurmala.





The housing market price indicator for January 2019 was based on the results obtained through monitoring of the actual transactions concluded by Ober-Haus, Latio and Balsts real estate companies.