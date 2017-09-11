Latvia’s Education Ministry refuses to lift status of national sports complex for part of Bikernieki racetrack that belongs to three Latvian mlnaires

Photo: bksb.lv.

The three individuals are Guntis Ravis, Igors Skoks and Andris Putans, who all have been included in various annual rankings of Latvia's mlnaires.





The ministry will not forward the documents to the government as the documents are not in line with the law. The ministry points out that Bikernieki Sports Complex is a single whole made up of different buildings, facilities and land plots, and its status of a national sports complex is completely justified.





Taking away any part of Bikernieki Sports Complex is impossible, the Education and Science Ministry points out.





Ravis, Skoks and Putans previously proposed that the status of a national sports complex be lifted for part of Bikernieki Sports Complex that belongs to the three, claiming that this land parcel was not used for the sports complex's needs and part of it was not safe for visitors.