Latvia’s Education Ministry refuses to lift status of national sports complex for part of Bikernieki racetrack that belongs to three Latvian mlnaires
The three individuals are Guntis Ravis, Igors Skoks and Andris
Putans, who all have been included in various annual rankings of Latvia's mlnaires.
The ministry will not forward the documents to the government as the
documents are not in line with the law. The ministry points out that Bikernieki
Sports Complex is a single whole made up of different buildings, facilities and
land plots, and its status of a national sports complex is completely
justified.
Taking away any part of Bikernieki Sports Complex is impossible, the
Education and Science Ministry points out.
Ravis, Skoks and Putans previously proposed that the status of a national
sports complex be lifted for part of Bikernieki Sports Complex that belongs to
the three, claiming that this land parcel was not used for the sports complex's
needs and part of it was not safe for visitors.
