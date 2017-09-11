Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Average price of Soviet-time apartments in Riga unchanged in October - Arco Real Estate
In October 2018, apartment prices in Soviet-era buildings in Riga remained unchanged compared to the previous month and climbed 3.5% from the beginning of 2018, Arco Real Estate said in its latest property market review, citing LETA.
In October 2018, the average apartment price in Riga’s Soviet-era houses reached EUR 794 per square meter. The prices were still 51% below the all-time high of EUR 1,620 per square meter, recorded in July 2007. Compared to the beginning of 2017, the apartment prices in Soviet-era houses had increased by 13%.
The price of a square meter in Soviet-era standard design apartments rose at the steepest pace in Teika. In October, apartment prices in this residential neighborhood reached EUR 953 per square meter. The lowest apartment prices were recorded in Bolderaja where they averaged at EUR 570 per square meter.
