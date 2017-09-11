Technopolis Ulemiste to open shared office space in central Tallinn

"This is a huge step for Technopolis," said Gert Jostov, the chairman of the management board of Technopolis Ulemiste AS. "We have been operating for more than eight years now, so to be moving beyond the confines of Ulemiste City for the first time is a historical moment."





Jostov added that the international co-working concept, UMA Workspace, will be introduced in Estonia and is a concept that has proven to be successful in the Scandinavian capitals.





The office that is to be opened next summer will include 42 private offices, 80 open area workstations, four seminar rooms and shared spaces for socializing.





A shared office provides much greater flexibility compared to office spaces with long-term lease agreements. This means you can rent just one desk for one day or a private office for a staff of 20 for an entire year, Technopolis Ulemiste said.





The Technopolis group has 13 UMA co-working spaces in total. Beyond the city centers of Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen, they are located on Technopolis campuses in Finland, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania.





Technopolis' aim is to have at least 20 UMA Workspaces in the biggest cities of the Nordic and Baltic Sea region up and running by the end of 2020.





Maakri Kvartal OU, owner and developer of the Maakri office block, belongs to Taali Grupp OU, a holding company owned by Olav Miil. The total investment of the owner in the Maakri block is roughly 50 million euros. The block's anchor tenants include OP Corporate Bank, Seesam Insurance and Eften Capital AS.





AS Technopolis Ulemiste is the developer of Ulemiste City, the largest business district in the Baltics constructed on the premises of the former Dvigatel factory. Ulemiste City serves as home to over 400 businesses with approximately 10,000 employees at this point. Technopolis Ulemiste AS is owned 51% by the listed Finnish company Technopolis Plc and 49% by Mainor Ulemiste AS.





The company's net profit last year grew 9.2% to 7.1 mln euros while the turnover increased 17% to 12.9 mln euros.