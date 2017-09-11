Estonia, Funds, Investments, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 16:35
H1 profit of Eften Real Estate Fund III falls 21.9% on year
The smaller
net profit is due to lower investment property revaluation profit, which in the
first half of this year was 962, 000, compared with 2.3 mln euros last year,
the company told the stock exchange.
The fund's
main events of the first half of 2018 were the acquisition of the Evolution office building in Vilnius,
the completion of the DSV Riga Logistics
Center and the acquisition of a property at Tahesaju Business campus in Tallinn for the construction
of a new garden center for Hortes,
CEO Viljar Arakas said.
"At
the time of the publication of the interim report, a building permit has been
issued to the fund for the construction of the garden center and negotiations
are being carried out for the signing of a construction contract and a lease
contract. The fund plans to start construction in August 2018. The Selver development project in Laagri is
also completed after the completion of the asphalting works in May this
year," he added.
"In
addition, in the first quarter of 2018 the temporary vacancies were filled in
the Ulonu office building in Vilnius.
Regarding to usual economic activity, the second quarter and the first
half-year of 2018 met the expectations of the management," Arakas said.
During the
first half of the year 2018, the fund earned free cash-flow for the potential
dividend payout of 1.2 mln euros, which is 37 euros per share. The fund's
dividend policy foresees a dividend payment of 80% from the fund's annual cash
flow. If necessary, it will be coordinated with the creditors of the fund. The
distribution of the fund's profit will be decided by the general meeting of the
fund and the dividend payment from the profit of 2018 will be made after the
general shareholders' meeting on spring 2019.
- 26.07.2018 Latvia becomes top travel destination for Estonians
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Maxima Grupe gets permission to issue intl bonds
- 26.07.2018 Pension funds invest EUR 74.4 mln in Estonia in Q2
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba looking for Akropolis' buyers – sources
- 26.07.2018 В июне 2018 года в Эстонии произведено электроэнергии на 20% меньше прошлогоднего
- 26.07.2018 Объемы добычи полезных ископаемых в Эстонии в 2017 году превысили среднегодовые показатели за последние пять лет
- 26.07.2018 Эстонский департамент по конкуренции утвердил покупку 1A Group предприятием Kesko Senukai Lithuania
- 26.07.2018 Estonia's electricity production falls 20% in June
- 26.07.2018 H1 sales of Olympic Entertainment Group grow 2.2%
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba gets permission to buy Estonia's Bauhof