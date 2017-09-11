Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga up 0.1% in June

On the secondary apartment market, prices in both downtown Riga and Riga's suburbs increased one % m-o-m but remained unchanged in the Riga Region surrounding the Latvian capital.





Apartment prices in new residential projects fell 1% in downtown Riga and Riga's residential neighborhoods but added 0.2% in the Riga Region and rose 2% m-o-m in Jurmala, the Latvian sea-side resort town close to Riga.





The housing market price indicator for June 2018 was based on the results obtained through monitoring of the actual transactions concluded by Ober-Haus, Latio and Balsts real estate companies.





According to the information provided by the real estate companies, in June 2018, the average apartment price in the new residential projects was EUR 2,630 per square meter in the city center, EUR 1,390 per square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, EUR 890 per square meter in the Riga Region and EUR 2,800 per square meter in Jurmala.





In June this year, the average price on the secondary apartment market was EUR 1,378 per square meter in the city center, EUR 785 per square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, and EUR 527 in the Riga Region.





The average price of private houses was EUR 1,190 per square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, EUR 928 per square meter in the Riga Region and EUR 1,318 in Jurmala.