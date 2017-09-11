Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga up 0.1% in June
On the secondary apartment market, prices in both downtown
Riga and Riga's suburbs increased one % m-o-m but remained unchanged in the
Riga Region surrounding the Latvian capital.
Apartment prices in new residential projects fell 1% in
downtown Riga and Riga's residential neighborhoods but added 0.2% in the Riga
Region and rose 2% m-o-m in Jurmala, the Latvian sea-side resort town close to
Riga.
The housing market price indicator for June 2018 was based
on the results obtained through monitoring of the actual transactions concluded
by Ober-Haus, Latio and Balsts real estate companies.
According to the information provided by the real estate
companies, in June 2018, the average apartment price in the new residential
projects was EUR 2,630 per square meter in the city center, EUR 1,390 per
square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, EUR 890 per square meter in
the Riga Region and EUR 2,800 per square meter in Jurmala.
In June this year, the average price on the secondary
apartment market was EUR 1,378 per square meter in the city center, EUR 785 per
square meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, and EUR 527 in the Riga
Region.
The average price of private houses was EUR 1,190 per square
meter in Riga's residential neighborhoods, EUR 928 per square meter in the Riga
Region and EUR 1,318 in Jurmala.
