Construction, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 16.04.2018, 07:32
Latvian construction industry to have 3-year general collective agreement
"The initial agreement period is three years. A commission will be created to take the decision about extending the agreement period in absence of any objections from the signatories. Also, a mechanism has to be created for negotiating possible alterations to the general collective agreement in case of a crisis in the sector preventing the companies from paying workers the minimum wage specified in the agreement," she told the press.
At the moment the signing of the general collective agreement is supported by the companies participating in four industry associations - the Latvian Partnership of Building Contractors, Latvijas Celu Buvetajs (LCB) road building association, the Latvian Association of Power Engineers and Energy Constructors (LEEA) and the Latvian Builders Association (LBA).
The own-account construction volumes of these four organizations total EUR 433 million. For the general collective agreement to be binding on the industry, its needs to be signed by companies with aggregate own-account construction larger than 50 percent of the sector's total turnover or EUR 700 million.
"It means we still have to secure support of the companies with aggregate turnover of some EUR 300 million. We are actively communicating with the companies outside the industry associations, and I think that we will be able to start the general collective agreement signing process in May and to get the required number of signatures in two months after that," Fromane said.
It is planned that the general collective agreement of the Latvian construction industry will take effect on January 1, 2019. The agreement provides for the minimum monthly wage in the construction sector at EUR 780 and, in case of part-time workers, the minimum hourly wage at EUR 4.67.
In Europe, general collective agreements establishing the minimum wage in a particular industry are an effective tool for defending the employees' rights and supporting skilled workforce. General collective agreements also help fight the shadow economy and unreported wages.
- 16.04.2018 ABLV Bank to fire 250 employees in April
- 16.04.2018 Since joining EU, EUR 10 bln of EU funds have already been injected in Latvia
- 16.04.2018 FlexStart investment of 3.3 mln euros approved by Klaipeda FEZ
- 16.04.2018 Nord Stream 2 gas project strives to fill EU’s import gap
- 16.04.2018 Latvian Environmental Protection Fund receives Baltic Sea Fund prize
- 16.04.2018 Lembergs' incomes at EUR 343,998; debts at over EUR 15 mln in 2017
- 13.04.2018 «Довлатов» - авторский фильм для всех
- 13.04.2018 HKScan, trade union in Estonia reach agreement on salary terms
- 13.04.2018 Facebook поможет обеспечить прозрачные выборы в Латвии
- 13.04.2018 Facebook promised to help ensure transparency of elections in Latvia