Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 09.03.2018, 23:20

Supply of apartments in Riga down 2% in February

BC, Riga , 09.03.2018.Print version
AD
In February 2018, the supply of apartments in Riga dropped by 2% from the previous month, while supply in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods increased by 4%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review.

Compared to February 2017, the supply of apartments in Riga rose by 2% and supply in Riga neighborhoods increased by 15%.


The highest supply of apartments was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, Kengarags and Imanta, while the lowest supply of apartments was in Bolderaja.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 