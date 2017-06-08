Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Friday, 09.03.2018, 23:20
Supply of apartments in Riga down 2% in February
09.03.2018
In February 2018, the supply of apartments in Riga dropped by 2% from the previous month, while supply in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods increased by 4%, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review.
Compared to February 2017, the supply of apartments in Riga rose by 2% and supply in Riga neighborhoods increased by 15%.
The highest supply of apartments was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, Kengarags and Imanta, while the lowest supply of apartments was in Bolderaja.
