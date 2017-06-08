Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Activity in apartment transactions in Riga center grows in 2017
09.03.2018
Last year the activity in apartment transactions in Riga center has grown by 21%, while the aggregate sum of these transactions increased by 26 %, according to real estate company Latio's review of the housing market in 2017.
In the fourth quarter of last year the activity in the
apartment transactions in the Riga center remained at the same level as in the
previous quarter at 110-120 transactions a month. The sum, however increased by
15% to EUR 24 mln, which is the highest level in the past four years.
Transactions in apartments in the Riga center ensured 17% of
all apartment transactions in Riga compared to 15 % in 2016, while the overall
sum was at 19% compared to 18% in 2016.
Last year 47% of transactions were with apartments of up to
50 Square meters, 39% with apartments of 50-100 square meters, and 14% with
larger apartments.
