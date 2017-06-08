Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
Aggregate value of real estate transactions was EUR 3.5 bln in 2017 in Estonia
The number of real estate purchase and sale transactions, which made up 55% of all transactions, increase 8.2% on year and the aggregate value of the transactions rose 16.5%, it appears from the annual real estate market overview of the Land Board.
"The high share of new apartments explains the great increase in the total value of apartment transactions and the price hikes of some urban regions. The median prices of apartments in various Estonian built-up areas differ a lot, the difference between the highest and lowest median price amounts to a difference of tens of times," Tambet Tiits, director general of the Land Board, said. "While the median price of a square meter of an apartment in Tallinn is 1,681 euros, then the same price in Valga is 126 euros."
The median prices of undeveloped residential land varied significantly across counties in 2017, being 0.5 euros per square meter in Jarva County to 21 euros per square meter in Harju County.
In the market sector of area under cultivation, the most valued arable land was in Jogeva, Jarva and Polva counties, where the median price of a hectare was the highest, amounting to 3,300-3,400 euros. The highest median prices per hectare of woodland were in Voru and Valga counties, 4,904 euros and 3,760 euros, respectively.
The real estate market was the most active in Harju County, where 43% of all transactions took place, making up 68% of the total value of the transactions conducted in 2017. Altogether 54.6% of all real estate purchase and sale transactions in 2017 took place in Harju County.
In terms of transaction activity, Harju County was followed by Tartu County with 11.6%, East-Viru County with 9.9%, Parnu County with 6% and West-Viru County with 4.1%. In the rest of the counties, less than 2% of all apartment transactions took place in 2017.
- 08.02.2018 Rates for some deposits in USD will be raised in Rietumu Bank
- 08.02.2018 Рига-2030: где и как будут жить горожане?
- 08.02.2018 На судах Tallink установят сенсоры IoT
- 08.02.2018 Foreign tourists spent EUR 1.2 bln in Estonia in 2017
- 08.02.2018 Revenue of Merko Ehitus up to EUR 317.6 mln in 2017
- 08.02.2018 В Эстонии привяжут штрафы за нарушение ПДД к уровню доходов
- 08.02.2018 Fortum buys 3 independent thermal power producers in Daugavpils
- 08.02.2018 Reserve of Estonian central bank totaled EUR 282.8 mln at end-January
- 08.02.2018 Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel to cost around EUR 16 bln
- 08.02.2018 The Association „For Legal Content!” starts a social campaign of anti-piracy in Latvia