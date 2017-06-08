Estonia, Legislation, Real Estate
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:10
Price of Tallinn apartments grew by 0.7% in January y-o-y
BC, Tallinn, 05.02.2018.
The average price per square meter of apartments in Tallinn rose 0.7% year over year to 1,814 euros in January 2018, figures available from the Estonian Land Board show, cites LETA/BNS.
During the month 816 apartments in Tallinn changed hands, 6.4% more than in
January 2017, and the combined value of the transactions was 85.3 million
euros, 8.4% higher than in January 2016.
The median price of Tallinn apartments was 1,722 euros in January, 4.1% higher
than in January 2017.
In December 2017, transactions numbered 984 and the total value of the
transactions was 116.1 million euros.
In December, the average price of apartments in Tallinn was 1,961 euros per
square meter, 7.4% higher than in January 2018. The median price was 4.7% lower
in January than in December 2017.
