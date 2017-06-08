Price of Tallinn apartments grew by 0.7% in January y-o-y

During the month 816 apartments in Tallinn changed hands, 6.4% more than in January 2017, and the combined value of the transactions was 85.3 million euros, 8.4% higher than in January 2016.

The median price of Tallinn apartments was 1,722 euros in January, 4.1% higher than in January 2017.

In December 2017, transactions numbered 984 and the total value of the transactions was 116.1 million euros.

In December, the average price of apartments in Tallinn was 1,961 euros per square meter, 7.4% higher than in January 2018. The median price was 4.7% lower in January than in December 2017.