Thursday, 01.02.2018, 12:37
Lithuania's stadium tender talks to continue with Axis Industries only
Negotiations in the Lithuanian national stadium concession tender will be continued with the sole remaining participant – Axis Industries, the engineering products and solutions company operated by Icor concern, and its partners, informs LETA/BNS.
The Vilnius municipality said that the offer filed by Vilniaus Nacionalinis
Stadionas (Vilnius National Stadium) was rejected by the tender commission,
therefore, Axis Industries is the
only company invited to the next phase – the company will have to present a
detailed urban and architectural solution, a model of financial operations and
a business plan of commercial operations.
The offer will be assessed by mid-June, with negotiations with potential
builder of the stadium planned afterwards. Signing of the concession contract
is planned for the summer of 2019.
