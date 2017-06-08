Lithuania's stadium tender talks to continue with Axis Industries only

The Vilnius municipality said that the offer filed by Vilniaus Nacionalinis Stadionas (Vilnius National Stadium) was rejected by the tender commission, therefore, Axis Industries is the only company invited to the next phase – the company will have to present a detailed urban and architectural solution, a model of financial operations and a business plan of commercial operations.

The offer will be assessed by mid-June, with negotiations with potential builder of the stadium planned afterwards. Signing of the concession contract is planned for the summer of 2019.