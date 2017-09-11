Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.11.2019, 11:27
Industrial policy: revitalizing the member states’ sector
There is growing momentum for a revived EU industrial strategy: hence the EU states’ leaders have called on the European Commission to present a “long-term vision” for the Union’s industrial future. In answer to that, the Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to put forward a new industrial strategy as part of a European Green Deal.
Background
Industry is the backbone of the European states’ economy: it
accounts for 80% of the EU’s exports and provides basic and high-skilled employment.
EU states have certain global competitive advantages on high value-added
products and services; therefore, innovation and competitiveness are among main
Commission’s priorities. Besides, the EU institutions are taking necessary
steps towards digital agenda and other “sectors” of the new industrial
revolution, which are going to transform the existing member states’ industrial
and manufacturing profiles.
The current momentum should lead to a new approach to
industrial policy in the member states; hence the Industry Action Plan calls
for a strong and comprehensive EU industrial strategy and is the culmination of
a two-year EPC Task Force assessing how European industry can transform itself
to become future-proof and competitive in the global economy.
Given the unprecedented and multidimensional challenges
faced by industry – from climate change and digitalisation to protectionism and
a slowdown in global trade – the paper argues in favour of a more holistic
approach, including concrete policy recommendations in areas such as the Single
Market, trade, climate, research, innovation competition and digital.
Note: some key EU persons in industrial development: Timo Pesonen, Director-General
for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs in the European
Commission; Adina-Ioana Vălean MEP, Chair
of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy in the European Parliament.
On the Commission’s website “Business and Industry”*) there are some general directions in the EU policy, such as “making businesses and industry more competitive” and “promoting jobs and growth through a business-friendly environment”. Besides, there are six main policy guidelines reflecting various facets of business-industry relationships:
1. Industry competitiveness and innovation;
2. Entrepreneurship and small business;
3. Space technology;
4. Sustainable and circular economy;
5. Security industry;
and 6. European market for space data.
*) See the Commission’s Communication “An Industry Action
Plan for a more competitive, sustainable and strategic European Union” and general reference in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/policies/business-and-industry_en#related
Industrial policy: facing new challenges
The European Commission is investing in the development of
the member states’ modern, clean and sustainable economy as the EU’s approach
is to promote industrial competitiveness through the Union’s main priorities
and initiatives.
For example, the following directions in the member states’
industrial policies are having a priority:
to empower citizens by providing skills for industry, revitalizing regions
through the development of clusters and so-called 3S-smart specialization
strategies, activating the best technologies by supporting the digital
transformation of industry, KETs (so-called Key Enabling Technologies) and
promoting ICT standards (to achieve interoperability of new technologies).
References to industrial policy’s guidelines in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/policy_en;
on skills in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/policy/skills_en;
on 3S in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/policy/smart-specialisation_en;
more on KETs in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/policy/key-enabling-technologies_en;
and on ICT standards in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/policy/ict-standardisation_en.
As to innovation, which is a key factor in the
competitiveness of European industry, the EU implements policies and programmes
that support the development of innovation to increase investment in research
and development, and to better convert research into improved goods, services,
or processes for the market.
More on innovation in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/innovation_en
The following new perspectives in six strategic and future-oriented
industrial sectors have been suggested at the beginning of November at the
Strategic Forum on Important Projects of Common European Interest (5.xi.2019)
in order to boost European and member states’ competitiveness and acquiring a
global leadership:
-
Connected, clean and autonomous vehicles;
-
Hydrogen technologies and systems;
-
Smart health;
-
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT);
-
Low-carbon industry; and
-
Cybersecurity
Towards sustainability
Probably, the “sustainability and circular economy” policy
sector is gaining momentum during last 3-4 years. The European Commission aims
to ensure coherence between industrial, environmental, climate and energy
policy to create an optimal business environment for sustainable growth, job
creation and innovation. To support this, the Commission has established an
ambitious agenda to transform EU economy into a circular one, where the value
of products and materials is maintained for as long as possible, bringing major
economic benefits. The Commission also supports European industry in the move
to a climate-neutral economy and improves the energy efficiency of products
through Ecodesign legislation.
The Commission’s actions in supporting the states industry’s
transformation to a more circular economy cover all processes: e.g. from
production and consumption to waste management and the market for secondary raw
materials. In a circular economy the value of products and materials is
maintained for as long as possible, waste and resource’s use is minimized; it
all can contribute to innovation, growth and job creation.
More in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/sustainability/circular-economy_en
The member states’ industries are transforming to a climate-neutral economy, marking a change for the energy, manufacturing, transport and construction sectors.
On climate-neutral economy in:
https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/sustainability/climate-neutral-economy_en
The Commission aims to ensure coherence between industrial,
environmental, climate and energy policy to create an optimal business
environment for sustainable growth, job creation and innovation. For this in
mind, the Commission adopted an ambitious agenda to transform member states’ economies
on “circular lines”, where the value of products and materials is maintained
for as long as possible, bringing major economic benefits. The Commission also
supports the states’ industries in their move to a low-carbon economy and
improving the energy efficiency of products through ecodesign legislation as an
effective tool for improving the products’ energy efficiency.
On sustainable growth and circular economy see: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/sustainability_en;
on ecodesign in:
https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/sustainability/ecodesign_en
Legislation on ecodesign and energy labeling is an effective
tool for improving the energy efficiency of products. It helps eliminate the
least performing products from the market, significantly contributing to the
EU’s 2020 energy efficiency objective. Energy savings related to Eco-design and
Energy Labeling Regulations are estimated to be at the level of 800 Terra-watt
hour (TWh) per year by 2020. Ecodesign also supports industrial competitiveness
and innovation by promoting the better environmental performance of products
throughout the Internal Market.
General reference at: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/sustainability_en
CSR and competitiveness
Specific attention is devoted to CSR (corporate social
responsibility) and responsible business attitude; the CSR, generally, refers
to companies taking responsibility for their impact on society. The Commission
believes that CSR is an important factor in sustainability, competitiveness,
and innovation of EU enterprises and the member states’ economy.
More on CSR in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/corporate-social-responsibility_en
Besides, the EU institutions help the internationalisation
of EU businesses by ensuring a level playing field for them through bilateral, regional
and international dialogues, as well as contributing the EU perspective
enlargement process.
To support policy development and encourage EU countries to
increase their competitiveness, the Commission monitors the competitiveness
performance of EU countries and EU industries through several reports: e.g. on
Single Market integration and competitiveness in the EU, on the EU’s industrial
structure, on the European states’ competitiveness and the short-term industrial
outlook. It also shares best practices through the exchange of good practices.
References from: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry_en
The Commission also works to harmonise laws relating to intellectual
property rights (IPR) in EU countries to avoid barriers to trade and create
efficient EU-wide systems for the protection of such rights. To reach the goal,
the Commission cooperated with the states’ authorities at all levels to
strengthen the enforcement of IPR, to help SMEs in a proper use of IPR
resources.
On IPR in: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/intellectual-property_en
- 05.11.2019 The Crisis of Social Media
- 05.11.2019 Manufacturing output grew by 3.1% in September
- 05.11.2019 Stable monetary aggregate dynamics persists
- 05.11.2019 Construction of Rail Baltica station at Riga Airport to cost EUR 250-280 mln
- 05.11.2019 Gercikovs sets up new company, Dzintars Beauty
- 05.11.2019 Free market electricity price for Estonia declines 2.3 pct on month in October
- 05.11.2019 Латвия: Илья Герчиков создал новую компанию - Dzintars Beauty
- 05.11.2019 Freedom on the Net 2019-- кризис на популярных онлайн-площадках, Эстония - на втором месте по свободе интернета
- 04.11.2019 ECHR to hear two complaints filed by Rimsevics' lawyers
- 04.11.2019 The future of the Baltic Sea