Wednesday, 30.10.2019, 22:55
Latvian retail sales down 0.4% in September
Compared to September 2018, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 14.3%), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (11.9%) and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (9.6%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 9.6%) and retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (4.8%).
Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 2.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to August, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in September 2019 reduced by 1.0%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products fell by 0.7%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 0.9%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.0%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 6.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.8%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 4.3%) and retail sale via stalls and markets (of 3.3%).
Compared to August, in September 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 9.0%.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at
constant prices)
|
|
September 2019
(%), compared to:
|
August 2019
(seasonally adjusted)
|
September 2018
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail trade – total
|
99.0
|
99.6
|
retail sale of food products, total
|
99.3
|
100.8
|
retail sale of non-food products, total
|
98.8
|
99.0
|
retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly
non-food products
|
99.4
|
95.2
|
retail sale of information and communication
equipment in specialised stores
|
98.5
|
105.4
|
retail sale of electrical household appliances in
specialised stores
|
103.4
|
106.2
|
retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction
materials and sanitary goods
|
98.5
|
90.4
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
104.8
|
106.9
|
retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
98.5
|
101.0
|
retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries
|
98.8
|
104.9
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
106.4
|
109.6
|
retail sale in stalls or markets
|
96.7
|
114.3
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
95.7
|
111.9
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
98.0
|
99.8
