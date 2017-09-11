Latvian retail sales down 0.4% in September

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to September 2018, in September 2019 total retail trade turnover fell by 0.4 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.8 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 1.4%, but of automotive fuel – by 0.2%.

Compared to September 2018, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 14.3%), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (11.9%) and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (9.6%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 9.6%) and retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (4.8%).





Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 2.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to August, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in September 2019 reduced by 1.0%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products fell by 0.7%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 0.9%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.0%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 6.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.8%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 4.3%) and retail sale via stalls and markets (of 3.3%).





Compared to August, in September 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 9.0%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)