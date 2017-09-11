Analytics, Latvia, Modern EU, Retail, Statistics

Latvian retail sales down 0.4% in September

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 30.10.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to September 2018, in September 2019 total retail trade turnover fell by 0.4 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.8 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 1.4%, but of automotive fuel – by 0.2%.

Compared to September 2018, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 14.3%), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (11.9%) and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (9.6%). The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 9.6%) and retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (4.8%).


Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 2.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).




Compared to August, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in September 2019 reduced by 1.0%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products fell by 0.7%. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) decreased by 0.9%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.0%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 6.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 4.8%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 4.3%) and retail sale via stalls and markets (of 3.3%).


Compared to August, in September 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 9.0%.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)

 

September 2019 (%), compared to:

August 2019 (seasonally adjusted)

September 2018 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

99.0

99.6

retail sale of food products, total

99.3

100.8

retail sale of non-food products, total

98.8

99.0

retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products

99.4

95.2

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

98.5

105.4

retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores

103.4

106.2

retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary goods

98.5

90.4

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

104.8

106.9

retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods

98.5

101.0

retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries

98.8

104.9

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

106.4

109.6

retail sale in stalls or markets

96.7

114.3

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

95.7

111.9

retail sale of automotive fuel

98.0

99.8




