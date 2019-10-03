Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Innovations, Modern EU, Technology
Turning digital: challenges and perspectives for science and research in the EU
Most states in Europe, as well as in the world, are witnessing
a serious increase both in the amount of science information produced and research
data for use in social development. There are already billions of managed data
in digital devices and services for personal and professional needs, as well as
data through the science digitized literature.
Besides, managed data is extensively entering numerous
traditional public services turning them digital, e.g. e-governance, e-trade, e-finance, e-health, and e-education platforms.
Due to improved digital infrastructure, industry and
manufacturing are influenced by new skill-intensive sectors (contrary to
labor-intensive) with the growing employment facilities moving to services; the
process is greatly affected by research and innovation.
Fundamental changes: digitalization in science and research
Generally,
the European open science (EOS) is based on fast implementation in the member
states the EU Digital Single Market (DSM),
whish for the last five years has been one of the ten strategic political priorities
as an integral part of the digital aspects in the European integration. The DSM
is also one of the seven main flagship initiatives in the five years EU-2020
strategy for smart, sustainable and
inclusive growth.
There are
several components in EOS, facing different aspects of national political
economy, for example, the measures for digitising industrial/manufacturing
sectors in the EU member states are parts of the “digital package”, due to
the fact that industrial sector is the background of European economy:
it accounts for 2 million enterprises, 33 million jobs and 60% of productivity
growth.
However, the sector is at the center of the 4th industrial
revolution’s transition with the new-generation of information technologies (e.g.
ICT and the Internet of Things-IoT, cloud computing, big data, robotics
and 3D printing). The transition opens new opportunities for
industrial and manufacturing in developing innovative products and services:
according to the EU, digitisation of products and services can add more than EUR
110 billion of annual revenue to the EU states’ economy in the next five years.
More in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/policies/digitising-european-industry
On IoT in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/staff-working-document-advancing-internet-things-europe
The “big data” phenomenon creates new possibilities in sharing
knowledge, in carrying out research and in developing/implementing public
policies. It is also becoming easier for the wide public to exploit this data
thanks to the global “net” or the “cloud”. The latter shall be understood as
the combination of three interdependent elements: a) data infrastructures for storing
and manage data, b) the high-frequent networks which are transporting “big data”,
and c) more powerful computers which are processing the data.
The ability to analyse and exploit the “big data” has a
great economic impact on the EU member states and global development, opening
up the possibility of major industrial and social innovations. A key part of
this impact is the change in the way scientific research is carried out, as modern
societies are rapidly moving towards “open science”.
More in: https://www.openaire.eu/open-science-europe-overview
The Digital
Single Market encompasses several policy areas where actions need to be further
communicated and implemented by Member States, one of them being on “Open
Data”. The term refers to all public sector information, PSI
which, according to the PSI 2013 Directive, includes the “metadata” and publishing
data in an open and interoperable platform. Additionally, PSI-process is to
ensure re-usability with the standard licenses applied to them.
Besides, the
Directive includes in “open data transfers” all museums, archives and libraries
due to their cultural heritage and ability to use as digitised materials.
More on the information management in: https://www.openaire.eu/newsletter/confirm?key=zwBB14q7w63cma&subid=19443
European approach to open science
The EU states are taking numerous steps in implementing European
open science approach (EOS); however, the approaches varied in the states. For example, ”open
science”, accordinhg to the Swedish concept, includes several different and interchanging
areas, e.g. open access to scientific
information (which includes both publications and research data), open educational resources, open source code, alternative ways to measure
scientific influence, open peer review, as well as increasing general
public science knowledge.
Official
approach to “open science in Europe” goes through “improving the quality of research by transparency and reproducibility”
while widely using research outcomes by the industry and society at large as “an
additional growth mechanism”. One of such “mechanisms” is the EU’s regional
“research area” so-called ERA, through which the EU institutions and the member
states are trying to strengthen their scientific and technological bases,
competitiveness capacity and research outcomes in order to “collectively
address” modern global and European challenges.
During last years
some guidelines and standards for open access to research results at national,
European and international levels created by researchers, universities and
governments have been elaborated.
The main methods
for open access to internationally published materials are described by using
the concepts of ”gold” and ”green”
access. Thus, ”green open access”
means that, as soon as the publisher gives permission, the researcher
self-archives a peer-reviewed and edited version of the article in a digital
archive (called a repository). The final version of the article is being published
in a traditional subscription-based journal.
The ”gold open access” means that researchers
publish their work through an open access publisher: the book or an article
becomes openly available on the internet. Often, the publisher charges a small
administration fee, which is paid by the researcher/institution. Articles may
also be published in traditional subscription-based journals and are then made
openly available for a fee (the latter version is called a ”hybrid” one).
Generally, open
access means that the author gives everyone the right to read, download, copy
and distribute their work in digital form. The author retains all moral rights
and the author must be properly acknowledged and the work must not be
distorted.
Reference: https://swafs.se/in-english/open-access/
As soon as without a financial support to the “digital
implementation” it would be difficult to introduce in “open science” in the
member states, the EU financing instruments envisage total investments of about
EUR 37 billion to boost digital innovation, including: a) EUR 5.5 billion of national
and regional investments in digital innovation hubs; b) EUR 6.3 billion for the
first production lines of next-generation electronic components, and c) EUR 6.7
billion for the EU “cloud initiative”.
The open science’s aim is at strengthening the member states’ position in
data-driven innovation, improving competitiveness and creating a digital single
market in science. In order for the digital technologies and IoT to
practically transform the member states knowledge systems the national barriers
in online services have to be eliminated. Thus, the EU's digital single market
requires that all the states’ digital arrangements are working within a single
EU-wide model. These steps could contribute EUR415 billion per year
to economic growth, boosting jobs, competition, investment and innovation
in the EU states.
On the EU’s digital single market in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/digital-single-market_en.
More on the cloud initiative in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/%20european-cloud-initiative
The EOS-approach will provide European science, industry and public authorities with the following advantages: a) having a world-class data infrastructure to store and manage data (European Open Science Cloud), b) acquiring a high-speed connectivity to manage data (European Data Infrastructure), and c) introduce more powerful High Performance Computers, known as supercomputers, to process data (HPC).
On European
open science cloud in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/staff-working-document-advancing-internet-things-europe;
On EU data infrastructure in the digital market glossary in:
https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/glossary;
On HPC in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/high-performance-computing.
Magic 3 “Os” in open science
There are
three “major elephants” on which the whole EOS concept resides, called
3-Os.
- Open innovation focuses
on new business models and funding schemes to be developed so that everyone,
particularly the industry and citizens, have access to knowledge and are able
to use innovation workflows to analyse, publish and commercialise their
findings. An open innovation ecosystem encourages the hatching of new
entrepreneurs and the creation of new products, services and, therefore, new
markets. The free flow of knowledge, data and new technologies is the key to
achieving the transition from research (knowledge) to innovation in products
and services; open innovation accommodates this need by completing the missing
part of commercialisation.
- Open science follows
e-science, i.e. through the computationally-intensive/digitalised research
process and practice with collaboration and re-usability as its driving forces.
Open science opens up the research lifecycle: from the concept of an idea and
the collection of relevant material (papers, data, etc.) to the publication,
archiving and re-use of the research outcomes. It creates a new modus operandi
for science, where researchers, funds, organisations, ITs, libraries and
governments are organised, linked, verified and enhanced with collaborative and
coordinative activities. Legal barriers in accessing and sharing information, as
well as utilisation of data-intensive infrastructures are among the issues that
are eliminated with EOS.
- Open
to the world approach is oriented
at securing the EU’s leading position in scientific research agendas
through the EU research and innovation activities. It also reflects on Europe’s
contribution to global challenges ensuring effectiveness of research and
innovation world-wide.
References
to: https://www.openaire.eu/open-science-europe-overview
To my mind,
the fourth EOS shall be added, i.e. about an “open education”, where all syllabuses, teaching materials and
publications are available
both to the students and all those interested in “open education”.
National strategies: Danish example
National open access strategy in Denmark was adopted in June
2018; the strategy states that the open
access is implemented through the so-called “green model”, i.e. the parallel
filling of quality-assured research articles in institutional or
subject-specific archives (repositories) with the “open access”. However,
the strategy does not exclude the use of the golden model as long as it does
not increase the expenses for publication.
Two central
principles form the basis for the Danish strategy:
- the implementation of the “open access”
will support the possibility for Danish researchers to continue to publish
in the most recognized national and international journals;
- it is crucial that the aggregate
public expenditure to research publications is not increased significantly
because of the “open access” implementation.
More on the strategy
in: https://ufm.dk/en/research-and-innovation/cooperation-between-research-and-innovation/open-access/Publications/denmarks-national-strategy-for-open-access#cookieoptin
Since 2018, the Danish
strategy is successfully securing “open access” for all
interested in the scientific articles and conferences’ proceedings in journals
with an ISSN number. However, scientific monographs and anthologies,
publications on patented discoveries as well as PhD and doctorate dissertations
are excluded. Similarly, it is recognized that further implementation of open access
may not hinder researchers’ freedom of publication; these prerequisites form
the basis for Denmark’s National Strategy for Open Access.
References to: https://ufm.dk/en/research-and-innovation/cooperation-between-research-and-innovation/open-access/Publications/denmarks-national-strategy-for-open-access/national-strategy-for-open-access-english.pdf
Swedish example
Swedish approach to ”open access” means that all research that is funded through the public means can be
openly found through the internet with the free of charge reading and use. In
this way, the research results are openly accessible to the whole of society while
providing a solid foundation for future research both within and outside
academia and give all citizens access to scientific information.
Since 2006
the Swedish National Library has been running a program aimed at promoting an open
access on the internet to works produced by researchers, teachers and students.
This is done by supporting open access publishing at Swedish universities, as
well as supporting Swedish research funding agencies on issues relating to
open access. The programme includes the provision of information and
advice, infrastructure and services, as well as international collaboration.
More information on
key areas in the position paper: Towards
an Open Science Society. https://v-a.se/2018/02/towards-open-science-society/
There are the following
key areas in the new Swedish open science program: - opening up ”science to society,
for a sustainable future”; - engaging, involving and mobilising society and
citizens; - science education as the basis for scientific literacy and
scientific careers; - open access as the key to achieving an open-knowledgeable
society; - evaluating and communicating scientific impacts.
Reference: https://swafs.se/swafs-science-society/
Conclusion
Two important and complicated preconditions have to be
completed along the way to the European “open science”: first, the EU’s digital single market (DSM) with all the necessary
arrangements to streamline the member states’ abilities in developing digital
technologies. Second, the creation of the
European research area (ERA) with all the organizational structures in
assisting the states’ academic and research communities towards closer
cooperation in the EU-wide type of research.
Finally, as soon as the European open science has appeared to
arrange and moderate a quicker exchange of research outcomes in the member
states for the benefits of all, the member states have to accomplish the first
two preconditions in order to enter the third one, i.e. the national and
European “open science community”.
There are significant economic, social and educational
benefits in making European research outputs available to access without
financial, legal and technical barriers. EOS incorporates national research
into an interoperable network of European/global knowledge in increasing national
research impact, providing new research impetus and stimulating professional activity.
Thus, the EOS’ benefits are evident: a) research is becoming more efficient and
effective, b) it delivers better and faster outcomes for all, and c) it strengthens
economies through developing stronger national science background. Besides, there
are growing evidences that the EU states also benefit as the EOS increases the
impact of the research on economies with a better return on investment. Reference
to: https://www.openaire.eu/ec-policies-and-mandates
However, to fully exploit the EOS potential, the EU states need
to make “home work” and solve some problems concerning: a) maximising incentives
for sharing data and increasing the exploitive capacity, b) ensuring that data
can be used as widely as possible, across scientific disciplines and between
the public and the private sectors, c) better interconnection between existing
and new data infrastructures.
Therefore the EU’s “cloud initiative” is designed to help
science, industry and public authorities in the states acquire world-class data
infrastructures and cloud-based services as they become the decisive factors
for success in the digital economy. A “European
cloud” would open up to every research centre, every research project and every
researcher in EU the best world-class supercomputing, data storage and analysis
capacity to succeed in global innovation.
The EU cloud will make it possible to widen the user-base
infrastructures and services to the public sector, industry and SMEs by guaranteeing
an adequate level of security, data protection, interoperability and compliance
with EU legislation.
