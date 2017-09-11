Teachers in education and training: creating European Education Area

Eugene Eteris, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 27.09.2019.



Investing in education is of paramount importance for a perspective growth in any state. But it is the teacher that makes the greatest impact on students’ educational quality. The teaching profession is facing several important challenges across the EU: shortages in staff, attracting talented teachers, and ensuring innovation in teaching and learning practices.

At the second European Education Summit (September 2019), the European Commission issued the new “Education and Training Monitor”, which for the eighth year analyzed the education and training systems in the EU states. Besides, the Monitor shows further progress towards important EU education and training targets and highlights the need to better support teachers and make the teaching profession more attractive. On the 2nd EU Education Summit in: https://ec.europa.eu/education/summit_en The quality of teachers is considered to be the single greatest factor within schools impacting students’ educational outcomes. The Education and Training Monitor-2019 uses the latest OECD’s TALIS data on school environments, career progression and opportunities for lifelong learning. Besides, it provides comparative insights into the EU member states’ national education and training systems and policies. Commissioner for education and culture mentioned that investing in teachers means giving them the optimal tools to work with and recognition they deserve.

No doubt, the success of any education reform depends on teachers; hence the better states respond to teachers’ needs the better it is for creating a true European Education Area by 2025. The Education and Training Monitor-2019 has a vital role to play in driving further reforms in the states’ education systems while helping to ensure that schools and universities use best and most talented teachers.



The EU’s supporting education policies According to the division of competences between the EU institutions and the states, the education and culture policies are among so-called supporting and supplementing activities from the EU. Thus, the Commission supports the states to improve their education systems through policy cooperation, benchmarking and funding programmes such as Erasmus+.

By fostering dialogue among the states’ education authorities, the Commission helps the states in improving their education systems.

On Erasmus+ see: https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/erasmus-plus/node_en For example, the new Monitor focuses on teachers and includes findings on teachers’ profession made by the OECD experts, so called TALIS – the Teachers and Learning International Survey, showing teachers’ role in tackling pressing educational issues, e.g. through ICT and AI. Thus, the Monitor recommends ensuring an appropriate number of teachers in the national education system: in all subjects and across rural and urban areas.

At the same time, it highlights that greater policy efforts are needed to attract the best candidates to teaching, while ensuring that they are properly trained and motivated to stay in the profession. Education is high on the EU's political agenda: working with the states, the Commission has laid the foundations of a European Education Area, which is about enhancing learning, cooperation and excellence.

Several other EU programmes help stimulate investment and support policy priorities in education: e.g. the Erasmus+ programme, the European Structural and Investment Funds, including the Youth Employment Initiative, as well as Horizon 2020 and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology.

The Commission has proposed to significantly boost funding for young people and learning in the EU's next long-term budget (2021-27).

On EU education are in: https://ec.europa.eu/education/education-in-the-eu/european-education-area_en

