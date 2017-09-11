Analytics, EU Regional Policy, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Modern EU
Regions in the EU: disparities abandon
Things are pretty good in the eurozone presently: unemployment in he eurozone (of which all 3 Baltic States are members) is around 7,5% in the 2019-fall; annual growth in labour costs in this region is 2,7%, and international trade in goods there is a surplus of 24,8 bln euros.
However, disparities among thousand of regions in the EU remain a big issue for decision-makers.
Population’s age
It is the highest in some parts of Greece, and lowest in one
France’s region.
The median age of the EU population reached 43.1 years at
the start of 2018. The lowest median ages were recorded in two outermost French
regions Mayotte (18.1) and Guyane (26.1) and in five urban regions in the United
Kingdom: in Nottingham (29.9), Manchester (30.0), Tower Hamlets (eastern London
with 31.2), Leicester (31.8) and Southampton (32.2), which have relatively
large student populations.
By contrast, the regions with the highest median ages
included the central Greek region of Evrytania (55.0), the north-western
Belgian region of Arr. Veurne (53.8) and nine German regions spread across
three eastern German regions (Länder, e.g. in Thüringen, in Sachsen-Anhalt and
in Brandenburg).
Employment rate of recent graduates
It is the highest in Niederbayern in Germany, lowest in Sicilia in Italy. There has been a general increase in the employment rate of recent graduates for five consecutive years. The EU-28 average stood at 80.6 % in 2018, which is getting closer to the Europe 2020 policy goal of 82 %
.
In 2018, the employment rate for recent graduates was equal
to or above the 82% benchmark in some regions across Czechia, Germany, the
Netherlands, Austria and Sweden, with the south-eastern German region of Niederbayern
(97.6%) and the Czech region of Jihozápad (96.9%) recording the highest
regional employment rates for recent graduates.
By contrast, four of the five regions in the EU with the
lowest employment rate for recent graduates were located in southern Italy,
Sicilia (27.3%), Basilicata (31.6%), Calabria (31.6%), Puglia (36.9%); and one
in central Greece, Sterea Ellada (32.8 %).
Urbanisation
More than half of the world’s population reside in urban
areas: cities continue to attract an increasing share of people in search of a
job and an improved quality of life.
The EU has a diverse mix of cities: at one end of the scale
are the global metropolises of London and Paris (with over 12 mln), Madrid and
Berlin with 6 and 5 mln, Barcelona and Rome with 5 and 4,5 mln; while
approximately half of the cities in the EU had a relatively small urban centres
of between 50 000 and 100 000 inhabitants.
Many of the EU’s largest cities (especially capital cities)
attract both national and international migrants and their population numbers
therefore tend to increase at a faster pace than national averages.43.
Six of the 20 largest functional urban areas were in
Germany, four in the United Kingdom, three in Italy and two in Spain. Budapest
in Hungary was the only functional urban area from the eastern EU states among
the 20 largest, and there was none from the northern EU states.
Reference: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/en/web/products-statistical-books/-/KS-HA-19-001
