SDGs in action: food industry shows a lead in transition

Eugene Eteris, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 05.09.2019.



Food production, consumption, recycling and reuse are among most serious issues for national, regional, as well as global, governance. Food industry takes part in active implementation of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), concerning in particular, SDG-12, which required sustainable production and consumption. The Bite-19 in Copenhagen has showed most optimal ways…

Politicians, economists, food producers as well as customers feel the need for changes and their input to sustainability. Global and European competition for clients and consumers is increasing: Baltic Sea state’s food industry sticks to quality goods and ingredients. Besides, mitigation efforts in climate change make the food sector increasingly vulnerable to measures to reduce negative production impact on climate issues, e.g. in decreasing CO2 emissions. Global community headed by the UN has made a strong message in resolving these challenges by suggesting sustainable development goals (SDGs), which have become an integral part of all EU states’ decision-makers since the end of 2015.

For example, SDG-12 suggests that those involved in food industry have to: a) reduce by halve per capita food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses; b) substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse. These are quite fundamental changes that are facing modern food production and processing in the Baltic Sea region.



Bite in Copenhagen The doors at Bella Center, the biggest in Denmark and Northern Europe’s exhibition center, were open for two days at the end of August 2019 for the yearly events dedicated to the most ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs from the food industry. It is a unique platform to showcase and manifest the latest trends within food production, technology and innovation. Under the motto “Food fair for the future” (popularly called Bite-Copenhagen), the food-show has gathered participants not only from Denmark but from several EU states.

The Bite-Copenhagen’s “highlights” included: brand new area ‘New Gastro’, new-gastronomy stands; Bocuse d’Or National Championship and that of Chef’s Talent-2019, open sandwich competition, as well as master classes with leading experts, including food tastings, networking and knowledge sharing, to name a few.

The food-show takes place each year at the end of August and is famous for its carefully planned program supported by food competitions, presentations and networking opportunities for visitors; and of course lots of great tastings!

More in: https://bitecopenhagen.dk/home ; additionally on the exhibition manager, Christian Vejlund website in: https://bitecopenhagen.dk/press



Examples for the Baltic’s consumers Among various interesting stands and food products, there were some that could be valuable for the food industry in the Baltics; here are three examples.

First of all, it’s the trend towards vegan “way of live”, i.e. through organic food products initiated by a Danish company called naturli’, which is famous for its vegan and organic plant-based products since 1988. Already 600 shops in Denmark presently sell vegan food! More in the https://www.naturli-foods.com/products/ Company’s regional manager, Jens Dixen (Picture I: vegan food) served some ready-made dishes (which tasted so good!) and underlined that vegan food has gained momentum in Denmark. To my mind, that could be a good example to emulate in the Baltics; at least the Baltic food producers have to give it a try.







Secondly, my attention attracted superior quality olive oil from Kolymvari region of western Crete and produced from 100% “Koroneiki” variety olives. Exceptionally pleasant and fresh taste of extra virgin olive oil with the PDO category, has made me think that customers in the Baltics would love it too (picture 2).

“Terra Creta” oil products, as well as other olive-based goods can be traced on the compny’s website in: http://www.terracreta.gr/pages.aspx?lang=en&id=79

