Friday, 16.08.2019, 15:00
Enforcing sustainability: modern challenges and needed reforms (I)
Introduction: The
“Baltic Course Magazine” decided to publish a couple of articles concerning
some general issues in SDGs implementation in the EU states with attention to
economic, social and environmental aspects of transformation and governance (first
article) and some urgent issues on modernising national education policies in the
Baltic Sea Region with a closer attention to the teaching sustainability’s priorities
(second article).
Sustainable development agenda, the so-called “Development Agenda-2030”
adopted by the UN General Assembly in
September 2015 by 193 countries
titled “Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, a
couple of months before the conclusion of Paris agreement for climate change
mitigation. The 17 SDGs have had specific targets -169 in total -to be achieved
by 2030. Although all the SDGs are among the European and Baltic States’
immediate priorities, some of them are definitely of vital importance. In this
sense, the SDGs for the Baltic Sea Region can be divided into two big groups,
i.e. general and sectoral. In the general group there could be about nine
SDGs: such as promoting well being (SDG-3), gender equality (SDG-5),
sustainable economic growth (SDG-8), sustainable infrastructure and innovation
(SDG-9), sustainable consumption and production (SDG-12), climate change
(SDG-13), oceans and marine resources (SDG-14), terrestrial ecosystems and
biodiversity (SDG-15) and inclusive societies (SDG-16). In the “sectoral group”, there could be such
SDGs as sustainable agriculture (2), quality education (4), water management
(6), as well as sustainable energy and cities (7 and 11). This “division” is
purely personal and based on SDGs’ “generic importance” with a view to design some
specific research areas in SDGs implementation.
The EU states are strengthening their efforts to translate
the SDGs into concrete actions: in the next five years (2019-24) the new European
Commission’s college will try to fully integrate the SDGs into the member
states’ socio-economic governance and their development strategies. In fact,
the process actually started somewhere in the beginning of 2000s, then
intensified after 2015 with the Paris Agreement and Agenda-2030.
Some of the EU member states are already at the forefront of
transforming the UN 2030 Agenda into reality. However, the states have to accelerate
progress towards sustainable development by using more active their structural
policies, science and research potentials, as well as education and training
policies, regardless of the fact that the latter, according to the EU law, are
among states’ own competences with only “slight EU coordination”.
Thus, the states’ governance shall establish the inseparable
connections between the education and the SDGs both in the classrooms and
structural policies.
More on "Sustainable Europe by 2030" in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/publications/reflection-paper-towards-sustainable-europe-2030_en
info on the Agenda-2030 in:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/analytics/?doc=111140&ins_print
The EU support in SDGs’ transition
The European Commission has constantly repeated that the UN Agenda-2030
could only be achieved “by knitting together” social, economic and environmental dimensions in the member states’
so-called “green growth” policies. The main problem, however, is that the transition process to such “green
growth” in the states towards sustainable development is “balancing” between
the need for greater GDP and profitable SDGs implementation with adequate level
of competitiveness in Europe and the world.
The Commission realizes that the SDGs implementation will
need additional resources: therefore some financial assistance is already available
through several EU funds: including European Structural and Investment Funds
(ESIF) and cohesion policy funds (i.e. the European Regional Development Fund
(ERDF), the Cohesion Fund (CF), the European Social Fund (ESF), the European
Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the European Maritime and
Fisheries Fund (EMFF).
More in Commission's communication at: https://ec.europa.eu/europeaid/sites/devco/files/communication-next-steps-sustainable-europe-20161122_en.pdf
On Latvian “transition to green growth” see chapters 1.4 and
2.3 in: Eteris E. Latvia in Europe and the world: growth strategy for a new
centennial. –Zinatne Publish., Riga, Latvia. 2018. – 208 pp. ISBN
978-9934-549-55-7. Reviewed in: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/book_review/?doc=145602.
In January 2019, the European Commission presented a
reflection paper “Towards a sustainable Europe by 2030” which showed the
EU states’ progress in implementing SDGs and identified some priorities in moving forward. Among the vital priorities are:
- developing a fully circular economy, - creating a sustainable food system, - making
steps to “green energy”, - sustainable mobility, tourism and construction
sector, to name a few. Besides, the states have to “gear all horizontal policy
tools”: from education and digitisation to finance and taxation, towards
sustainability transition.
More in the Commission reflection paper: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-701_en.htm
Source: European Union’s progress report-2019 on
sustainable development. July 2019. In:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=150343&ins_print
Actually, there are already about eight EU states that have adopted
carbon-neutral-2050-strategies; some 3-4 states didn’t show great ambitions in
“green growth” perspectives with meager interest in turning their economies
along sustainable paths. Although these countries “formally” adopted national
sustainable strategies, that didn’t have real and practical consequences for
changes in economic models. The main stumbling block for these states was
the “transition compensation” for turning their traditional economies into
circular and sustainable, as well as CO2 neutral, way.
Therefore, the EU institutions are seeing their urgent SDGs’
implementation priorities in showing the states the most productive and
efficient ways in transforming sustainability and green growth in line with the
increasing GDP and welfare. Only in this way the member states would show
willingness to implement new models for growth. In a sense, the “Green Deal for Europe” shall be a new
strategy both for the whole EU and its member states.
More in: SDGs in the EU: monitoring progress.
SDGs’ efficiency and sufficiency: a line of research
However, the SDGs’ “transforming and implementation issues”
have not been that simple and plain in practice. Even some opponents have
raised their voices with the view of “too ambitious SDGs”. Thus a recent report called “decoupling debunked”, prepared by seven
scientists from around the world in summer 2019, highlights the need for
rethinking of “green growth” policies and to complement efficiency with sufficiency (debunked refers to exposing the false
premises and concepts). The authors’ conclusion is clearly negative: not only
there is no empirical evidence supporting the existence of a decoupling of economic growth from
environmental pressures on anywhere near the scale needed to deal with
environmental breakdown, but such decoupling appears unlikely to happen in the
future.
The Report underlines the need for new socio-economic
approaches to national sustainability’s policies; policy-makers have to keep in
mind that addressing climate change measures and SDGs may require “a direct downscaling of economic production and
consumption in the wealthiest countries”.
Source: Parrique
T., Barth J., Briens F., C. Kerschner, Kraus-Polk A., Kuokkanen A., Spangenberg
J.H., 2019. ”Decoupling debunked: Evidence and arguments against green growth
as a sole strategy for sustainability”. European Environmental Bureau, EEB.
Brussels. – 80 pp. In: www.eeb.org.
The commodities’ producers are unanimous in keeping the
status quo: thus, said ENI’s vice-president recently, EU states import 75% of
gas and 80% oil; with the Brexit, these figures could be higher.
Electrification is expected to be a driving force in the energy mix with
extensive use of renewables. However, only 38% of the available energy sources
are converted into electricity and in 2040 only 31% of the global final uses of
energy will be electrified (58% residential, 28% industry, 10% transports). Oil
and gas will still be more than 50% of the primary energy demand (coal is
expected to be generally excluded for the energy mix).
Therefore, according to ENI, the transition will take quite
a long time, i.e. “at least next 15 years”; European fossil fuel suppliers must
be examined carefully if the EU wants to preserve and support its industrial
basis.
Reference to: Pistelli L. ENI’s executive vice president
in “The energy transition in the
European political context. -
International Association of Oil & Gas Producers in:
https://www.iogp.org/blog/benefits-of-oil-and-gas/opinions/the-energy-transition-in-the-european-political-context/
Economic aspects in SDGs reforms
European researchers
are having three main spheres in a modern society’s SDGs development: green growth, preventing negative impact on
climate change and sustainability. The EU leaders’ message about European
2019-24 strategic development program (adopted in June 2019), among four main directions mentioned two
which are important in this regard connected to: a) developing stronger
economic bases in the member states, and b) building a climate-neutral, green,
fair and social Europe.
Reference to:
“New Strategic Programme 2019-2024” in: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2019/06/20/a-new-strategic-agenda-2019-2024/
In order to combine the general and sectoral SDGs in a
national strategy, the EU member states’ governments need a serious scientific
analysis on practical implementation
of the SDGs’ “major elements” into the national developmental plans. For
example, climate action must be seen by the Baltic States’ decision-makers as
an integral component among other important national socio-economic policy
objectives, such as promoting sustainable economic development, improving
energy security, and addressing air pollution impacts on human health.
For example, the new EU energy policy framework called
"Clean energy for all Europeans” package empowers European consumers to become active players in
the energy transition and fixed two new targets for the EU states by 2030:
a binding renewable energy target of at least 32% and an energy
efficiency target of at least 32.5%, with a possible upward revision in
2023. For the electricity market, it confirmed the 2030 interconnection
target of 15%, following on from the 10% target for 2020.
These ambitious targets will stimulate European states’ industrial
competitiveness, boost growth and jobs, reduce energy bills and improve air
quality. Implementing these aims would lead to steeper emission reductions in the
states by some 45% by 2030 relative to 1990 (compared to the
existing target of a 40% reduction).
Reference: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/en/topics/energy-strategy-and-energy-union/clean-energy-all-europeans
Regardless of the
fact that the EU summit in June 2019 could not reach a unanimous decision on
CO2-nutral EU by 2050, several EU states have taken already structural changes leading to national
budget’s allocations and public spending to climate actions.
Social aspects in ADGs reforms
National political economy has to integrate the mentioned
changes into existing budget plans, create the regulatory requirements, market
incentives and innovative space to achieve the said objectives. In order to
meet climate pledges and overcome political, economic and social barriers to achieve
the rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions both the national policy and
“social contract” shall be in place.
Generally, a “perspective shift” is needed to bring climate
change requirements and peoples’ well-being into a synchronized
political-economy’s process. There are definite important SDGs with the “social
effect”: well being, life-long learning, employment, reducing inequality and
promoting inclusive societies, to name a few; these are all perspective themes
of research and guidelines for national social progress.
The Commission’s reflection paper highlights that there is no sustainability without social
sustainability (italics mine, EE); this is why it is of fundamental
importance to ensure that the sustainability transition is socially fair and
for the benefit of all.
More on SDGs social
aspects in the Commission reflection paper:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-701_en.htm.
Source: European Union’s progress
report-2019 on sustainable development. July 2019. In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=150343&ins_print
Environmental issues
The EU institutions and the member states are relying in
their SDGs implementation efforts on the Union’s Environment Action Program-2021, so-called 7th EAP titled “Living
well, within the limits of our planet”; the EU Decision from 2013 no. 1386/2013.
There are the following EU priorities that are generally in
line with the Agenda-2030 (although the former was adopted a couple of years before
the Agenda): to contribute to EU citizens prosperous life “within the planet's
ecological limits”, based on an innovative growth with circular economy and
protected biodiversity, restricted environment-related health risks, increasing
society's resilience and decoupling growth from extensive use of resources.
The 7th EAP has in fact three thematic research priorities:
natural capital, green growth and well-being. Generally, the EU DG Environment’s
mission is concentrated on such issues as limiting growth-related environmental pressures, unsustainable
trends and present anthropological “foot
print” that exceeds the planet “carrying capacity”.
More in the EU strategic plan for the environment: https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/strategic-plan-2016-2020-dg-env_march2016_en.pdf
Conclusion
The EU states are having “just” a decade to make all
necessary changes to implement 17 SDGs; e.g. the EU institutions are already trying
to make SDGs an integral part in the states’ governance. Thus, theoretically,
member states are able to resolve problems by implementing global and European
recommendations to follow most optimal and progressive growth paths. However,
national governments have to make specifically nation-adapted solutions
stemming from the national political-economy framework.
Interesting enough that the 2019-SDG international conference
(at the end of September in the US) has chosen the following items for
discussion: strengthening the research-policy interface for the SDGs; cultures,
cities and communities; education for SDGs; and aligning international
development with the SDGs. However, in parallel sessions some other issues are
included: good practice from the states in general and in food production,
energy sector and agriculture, partnerships in society’s engagement, higher
education in accelerating SDGs implementation, climate change mitigation and so
on. More in: http://ic-sd.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2019/08/190812-Parallel-Sessions_web-copy.pdf
Sustainability is both a new and complicated issue for the
national governance; alongside educating the public on all “ingredients” in the
sustainability (circular economy, green growth and nature protection, to name a
few) all states have to develop their own national SDGs implementation plans
and strategies. The latter was a strong message from the High-level political
forum on sustainable development that took place in July 2019.
No doubt, teaching sustainability will provide additional
guidance, knowledge and tools for strengthening the states’ capacities in
enhancing national policy coherence in the SDGs implementation, which is the
theme of the second article.
More on national
governance in OECD paper in: http://www.oecd.org/governance/pcsd/Flyer_Governance%20for%20the%20SDGs%20DRAFT%20HLPF%20side%20event.pdf
