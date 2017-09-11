Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
Teaching sustainability: new global initiative
The notion and concept of sustainable development have
become a hot issue in socio-economic development firmly entering the states’ political
vocabularies. The 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),
adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015, have given a new impetus to global
and national efforts to achieve sustainable growth.
On “Sustainable Europe by 203” in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/publications/reflection-paper-towards-sustainable-europe-2030_en;
more on the Agenda in:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/analytics/?doc=111140&ins_print
New initiative
Being at the mainstream in national and regional policies,
the SDGs have become an integral part in the educational policies as well. A
noteworthy even took place recently: a new initiative was adopted to create a
specific “SDGs-education network” as a step in the right direction to activate universities
at increasing their contribution towards SDGs implementatio. By sharing good
practice through the new network, European and global universities will
strengthen the educators’ impetus into SDGs practical implementation for
sustainable development and the national growth.
The initiative was inaugurated by the three global education
groups: the Association of Commonwealth
Universities, the Agence
universitaire de la Francophone and the International
Association of Universities agreed on a network to increase the
contribution of universities to the SDGs implementation. That means that
already more than 2,000 different universities globally are already in the
network!
Academic professionals see the network “Higher Education Sustainability Initiative, HESI” as an important
step in global cooperation around the “teaching SDGs” idea. The three
educational organisations representing the Anglo-Saxon, Francophone and
international universities’ association are seeking to consolidate higher
education’s role in implementing SDGs, in creating new sustainable knowledge
and innovation, in developing a generations of new leaders and skilled
professionals who will implement SDGs ideas and concepts for the benefit of
progressive socio-economic development in countries around the world.
More on the HESI and Dr. Joanna Newman, secretary general of
the Association of Commonwealth Universities opinion in:
https://www.universityworldnews.com/post.php?story=20190719135507840
Back to basics…
It is vital from the beginning to underline that the new network
will support university efforts to directly engage in the SDG agenda – for
example, through integrating sustainable development into education policies,
sharing SDG learning content and materials as well as developing SDG-focused
research. We shall decide specifically the set of issues to be performed in
order “to keep on track” for achieving the SDGs by 2030 through encouraging a
universal approach in general and interdisciplinary SDGs reaching, education
and research.
I am particularly glad about the HESI, as finally –since the
SDGs was agreed on at the end of 2015 - the idea of “teaching SDGs” has been
taken seriously by the global education facilities. As a member of both the global
and Northern European SDSN groups, I was “pushing forward” the “teaching SDGs”
project, however without much avail; at last we have an “umbrella-organisation”
that will, hopefully, start doing something positive.
Some recent publications in our magazine on SDGs and education
issues in the following web-links: - Supporting
sustainability: EU’s financial innovation. February 2019. In:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=147597&ins_print.
- European dimension in education: perspectives for Latvia. March 2019. In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=147940&ins_print ;
- Education and science in the
Baltics’ future. March 2019. In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/editors_note/?doc=20413&ins_print;
- Tackling Latvian economy and sustainability: OECD’s
assessment. June 2019. In:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=149553&ins_print;
- SDGs in the EU: monitoring progress. July 2019. In: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/editors_note/?doc=20637&ins_print.
Initiative’s challenges: pros and cons
Including sustainability and circular economy issues into
the states’ education and training policies can play a decisive role in helping
every state to implement SDGs’ agendas: that could be the main drive and outcome
of the HESI’s activity. However, only the time can tell how these activities would
really help the states’ decision-makers in a noble task to implement SDGs!
On the positive side there are such tasks for national governance as: - introducing SDGs into the national socio-economic planning structures, - developing new specializations on sustainability in the universities, - creating “model” curricular on SDGs on all level of education, etc.
There are two sides in the SDG educational facilities:
theoretical and practical; the former is of providing additional SDG knowledge
and cross-sectoral synergy, the latter is of practical steps in introducing
SDGs in national sectoral growth, e.g. in energy and construction, in transport
and tourism.
Numerous international organisation are already active in
the SDGs implementation, e.g. the UM bodies and OECD, to name a few. Thus, the
OECD provides a practical guidance for the so-called national “policy coherence
for sustainable development”, which includes the following main “instruments”
for decision-makers in the education policies: a) improving understanding of
interactions and synergies among SDGs and national growth models; b)
strengthening public/private institutional mechanisms in the SDGs integrative
implementation, and c) monitoring and assessing progress in SDGs policy’
coherence.
More in the OECD online policy toolkit:
EU efforts: economic models for educational reforms
Education is high on the EU's political agenda; the
Commission is cooperating with the states towards building a European Education Area by 2025,
which is about enhancing learning, cooperation and excellence. It is also about
opening up opportunities for all, strengthening values and enabling young
people to develop a European identity.
Horizon 2020 as the
EU's research and innovation program for 2014-2020 has tremendous financial
resources -about € 80 billion - designed to implement the European innovative
activities among other Europe-2020 flagship initiatives. Horizon 2020 aims to
establish in the EU member states the globally-leading/knowledge-based
economies, producing world-class science and innovation to ensure the states’
global competitiveness. Some of these financial resources shall be used for
implementing SDGs too.
More in: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/summary/chapter/research_innovation/2701.html?root=2701
Sustainable EU policy towards 2030 suggests that the member
states should undertake decisive measures in the sustainability transition,
including education, science, technology, research, innovation, finance,
taxation, responsible business conduct and new business models, corporate
social responsibility and governance coherence at all levels.
European Commission’s reflection paper “Towards a sustainable Europe by 2030” (January 2019) shows the EU
states’ progress in implementing SDGs and identifies perspective measures. The
priority measures for states include: - developing a fully circular economy, -
creating a sustainable food system, - making efforts to “greening energy” and
construction sector as well as gearing all horizontal policy tools in the
states: from education and digitisation to finance and taxation, towards the sustainable
transition.
The EU’s approach shows that there is no economic sustainability
without social sustainability; hence, additional efforts at ensuring sustainable
transition in a “socially fair way” for the benefit of all and leaving no one
behind.
The EU institutions have already embarked on a transition
towards a low-carbon economy as a vital step in driving to the climate neutral,
resource-efficient and circular growth. The EU has also put the SDGs at the
heart of its external action and has aligned all development activities with the
UN-2030 Agenda through its new European Consensus on Development: e.g. the
EU international support is growing - over € 20 bn in 2017 alone was devoted to
support developing countries in their efforts to tackle climate change.
Reference: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-701_en.htm.
More in the reflection paper in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-701_en.htm;
more on EU consensus on development in: https://ec.europa.eu/europeaid/policies/european-development-policy/european-consensus-development_en.
The EU has elaborated three possible scenarios to stimulate
the member states’ actions in the SDGs implementation: 1. An overarching EU
SDGs strategy guiding the actions of the EU institutions and those of the
member states; 2. A continued mainstreaming of the SDGs in all relevant EU
policies by the Commission, though not enforcing the member states' actions;
and 3. An enhanced focus on external action while consolidating current
sustainability ambition at the EU and the states’ level.
Besides, the EU is closely following the SDGs
implementation; the Report acknowledged that in “the area of education (SDG 4),
the EU has already met two of its six benchmarks for 2020, and is close to
meeting two other goals”.
Citation from: the EU-SDG-2019 Report at:
file:///F:/SDG-in%20EU-Rept=19.pdf
Conclusion
For the seventh time, the Commission published “Education
and Training Monitor” (ETM-18), to show the evolution of the EU's education and
training systems. The ETM-18 measures the states’ progress on several
EU-2020 education and training targets, including the treatment of education
issues in the annual European Semester process and identifying the EU funding
for education, training and skills in the EU's next long-term budget.
The EU states have made sufficient progress towards
reforming and modernising education systems in line with the EU-2020 targets.
Source: http://ec.europa.eu/education/policy/strategic-framework/et-monitor_en
There are the
following important messages to the member states guidance from the EU
institutions from the long-term European strategy: a) the national
socio-economic planning shall be divided by 5, 10 and 15-years’ periods; b) the
EU-2020 strategy has shown already three main directions in the states’ perspective
growth patterns: first, a priority on
research and innovation (so-called “smart growth”); second, stimulating high level of employment, modernising
labour market with due respect for social protection (so-called “inclusive and high employment growth”); third, concentrating on competitive, resource efficient and
sustainable economy directions (so-called “green growth”).
Global community has since the end of 2015 made valuable
impetus in re-directing modern national priorities: e.g. the UN 17 sustainable
development goals (SDGs and 169 associated targets) have already become an
integral part in the EU states. Thus, theoretically, member states’ problems
can be resolved by implementing global and European recommendations to follow most
optimal and progressive growth paths. However, national governing bodies and scientific
community have to make some nationally-adapted solutions stemming from both the
global (the UN sustainable development goals, SDGs) and the European recommendations
(the EU-2030 Agenda). Both are making the SDGs as part of the national political-economy’s
framework, and assist in practical implementation of the European longer term
vision for the member states’ sectoral policies.
There are about 1,8 million researchers working in thousands
of European universities, research centers and leading manufacturing
industries. By working together across borders, sectors and disciplines, the
member states can push the boundaries of science towards developing practical
applications that can make difference to people’s lives.
European and the
member states’ rationale of political and financial commitment to future
and emerging technologies consists of the following priorities: - developing a
dynamic environment for research and innovation; - allowing ideas to progress
smoothly from laboratories to market; - attracting and retaining world-class
talent; and – making sure that Europe remains a global science leader.
Finally, sustainability is both a new and complicated issue
for the national governance; alongside educating the public on all
“ingredients” in the sustainability (circular economy, green growth and nature
protection, to name a few) all states have to develop their national SDGs
implementation plans and strategies. The latter was a strong message from the
High-level political forum on sustainable development that took place in July.
More in OECD paper: http://www.oecd.org/governance/pcsd/Flyer_Governance%20for%20the%20SDGs%20DRAFT%20HLPF%20side%20event.pdf
No doubt, teaching sustainability will provide additional guidance,
knowledge and tools for strengthening the states’ capacities in enhancing
national policy coherence in the SDGs implementation.
