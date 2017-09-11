European Union’s progress report-2019 on sustainable development

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 22.07.2019.



Sustainability includes circular and bio-economy, sustainable food systems, “greening” energy as well as new trends in structural economies: from horizontal policy tools to education and digitisation to finance and taxation. Modern societies are already within a sustainable transition path by integrating the SDGs into their economic governance; the Baltic States shall be more active in taking the lead…

The EU and the member states have been worked collectively on implementation of all UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs since 2015. They are learning from past lessons, adapting to new circumstances and innovating in their national and international cooperation.

The EU institutions and the member states are strongly committed to deliver on the UN-2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is as a shared global roadmap for a prosperous growth with well-being as the main task.

In September 2015, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

The EU efforts In January 2019, the European Commission presented a reflection paper “Towards a sustainable Europe by 2030” which showed the EU states’ progress made in implementing SDGs and identified the necessary priorities in moving forward. The priorities included: - developing a fully circular economy, - creating a sustainable food system, - steps to “greening energy”, mobility and the built environment, and gearing all our horizontal policy tools, from education and digitisation to finance and taxation, towards the sustainability transition.

The reflection paper highlights that there is no sustainability without social sustainability, which is why it is of fundamental importance to ensure that the sustainability transition is socially fair, for the benefit of all and leaving no one behind.

More on reflection paper in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-701_en.htm At least two commissioners are responsible for SDGs in the EU: thus, first Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans noticed that the UN-2030 Agenda is both a comprehensive plan for creating truly green economies and an “instrument” for increasing well-being. He added that the EU institutions and the member states are strengthening their collective effort to translate the SDGs into concrete actions that can be measured and monitored. In the next five years the European Commission will try to fully integrate the SDGs into the member states’ economic governance and the EU’s development model.

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica added that the EU member states are already at the forefront of adopting the 2030 Agenda and making it a reality. Working in partnership with developing countries within the multilateral system, the EU can accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

Commissioner for Environment, Maritime affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella said that a shared, prosperous and sustainable future for all can only be achieved by knitting together the social, economic and environmental dimensions in the member states’ developmental policies. He also added that the transition to ecologically sustainable economic growth and competitiveness could be only successful if it promotes social rights and well-being for all. The European Union has already embarked on a transition towards a low-carbon economy as providing for the climate neutral, resource-efficient and circular growth while ensuring social equality and inclusiveness. The EU has also put the SDGs at the heart of its external action and has aligned all development activities with UN-2030 Agenda through its new European Consensus on Development.

However, many sustainability challenges have become increasingly pressing, and new ones have emerged, putting human well-being, economic prosperity, our society and our environment at risk. To accelerate the achievement of the ambitious and interlinked SDGs, the EU highlights its commitment to systematically review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and follow-up respectively.

Horizontal SDG-policy’s approach As the reflection paper on “sustainable EU towards 2030” suggested, the horizontal enablers, which need to underpin the sustainability transition, including education, science, technology, research, innovation and digitisation; finance, pricing, taxation and competition; responsible business conduct, corporate social responsibility and new business models; open and rules-based trade; governance and policy coherence at all levels. The paper emphases the importance of blazing the trail for the sustainability transition globally as the world regional policies will only have a limited impact on the planet if other partners pursue opposing policies.

Besides, the paper revealed three scenarios to stimulate the discussion on how to follow up on the Sustainable Development Goals in the EU states. These scenarios are illustrative: they aim to offer different ideas and spur debate and thinking; the Commission asserted that an eventual outcome would be a combination of certain elements from each.

The three scenarios are: 1. An overarching EU SDGs strategy guiding the actions of the EU institutions and those of the member states; 2. A continued mainstreaming of the SDGs in all relevant EU policies by the Commission, though not enforcing the member states' actions; 3. An enhanced focus on external action while consolidating current sustainability ambition at the EU and the states’ level.

