Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.07.2019, 11:05
Sustainability and climate change: main aspects in the Finish Council Presidency
Finland’s time during the Council’s Presidency coincided
with the beginning of the new EU political and institutional cycle which needed
concentrated efforts from the Presidency in the search for a compromise on the
new EU leadership: e.g. in finalizing the discussions on the EU’s strategic agenda
and seeking to complete negotiations on the next EU Multiannual Financial
Framework (2021-29).
First Finnish Presidency in the Council took place in 1999; a
lot has changed since but the work in the Council still needs leadership and
stability, which the Finnish team will deliver having experienced, pragmatic,
down-to-earth and cool-headed civil servants.
On a visit to Finland during the first days in July, the outgoing
Commission’s President underlined that there were “good reasons to be
optimistic at the start of the Finnish Presidency because Finland has proven
itself a leader in the Union… because Finland has always chosen the European
path”. He also mentioned a specific Finnish concept – Talkoo, which means the communities working
together as friends and neighbors towards a common goal. Reaching the common
goal is the EU’s intention in the months ahead, because the member states want
to implement the European strategic priorities.
Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_SPEECH-19-3769_en.htm?locale=en/5
July 2019
The Commission President Juncker said in Helsinki in the
beginning of July that “Europe needs Finland, because Finland is pragmatic,
down-to-earth, cool-headed; that is exactly what we need in the next upcoming
months. Besides, reaching climate neutrality with zero net greenhouse gas
emissions by 2050 is not only possible but also economically beneficial. The energy
transition will not hurt our economy but on the contrary will result in the
creation of new jobs, new business opportunities and hundreds of billions of
euros per year in reduced air pollution damages. Finland is showing the EU
states the way ahead with the unprecedented ambition of becoming climate
neutral by 2035.
More in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_SPEECH-19-4329_en.htm?locale=en
Domestic situation before the Council’s Presidency has been
turbulent in Finland: following the resignation of the government in March 2019
and parliamentary elections in April, the political parties have only in the
beginning of June concluded coalition talks to form Finland’s new government. Antti Rinne, a Social Democrat, as a new
Prime Minister strives for a successful implementation of the country’s Council
Presidency (although it was the ousting former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä from the Centre Party who actually
prepared the program).
Finnish Council Presidency: challenges and outcomes
The priorities for Finland’s Presidency are to strengthen
common values and the rule of law, to make the EU more competitive and socially
inclusive, to strengthen the EU’s position as a global leader in climate action
and to protect the security of citizens comprehensively. Finland is taking over
the Presidency of the Council of the European Union at a crucial moment. The
European leaders have just agreed on an ambitious and far-sighted strategic
agenda for the years 2019–2024 to take the EU forward and address its internal
and external challenges. The European Union faces an increasingly complex and
unpredictable global environment: great power competition and assertive
unilateralism are on the rise, and the international rules-based system and its
norms and principles are being challenged. We have also seen the EU’s common
values being called into question.
Source: https://eu2019.fi/documents/11707387/14346258/EU2019FI-EU
Finland has one big priority: finding agreement on an EU
commitment to climate neutrality “by the end of the year”, although there are
some EU states that blocked an agreement on climate change at the European
Council’s summit at the end of June 2019. The “blockers” wanted to know how
climate neutrality by 2050 will change their economies, i.e. they wanted more
EU money to finance the transition. Thus, according to Finland’s MP Rinne, climate
policy will indeed be one of the big issues for all states and should
adequately be addressed in the EU’s next long-term budget. Besides, Finland
will push for a revision of the EU Common Agricultural Policy that “can better respond to climate change,”
according to its program for its six-month presidency.
Finland’s European minister, Tytti Tuppurainen made it clear there might be carrots, but
there will also be sticks: the EU is a union of laws and rules; hence the rule
of law is in the center of the Finnish presidency, in particular in the
European fiscal rules, which are going to be taken seriously and linked to
payments made from the EU budget.
Sustainability and climate: Presidency’s priorities
The common denominator for all EU action should be sustainability,
which includes implementation both within and beyond the EU of the UN 2030
Agenda for Sustainable Development. The EU should raise its profile as a global
leader in climate action by adopting a long-term climate strategy aimed at
making the EU carbon neutral by 2050.
The transition to the bioeconomy and circular economy will
have a central role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and in improving
Europe’s competitiveness. At the same time, it will help in modernising national
economies and industry, creating jobs, generating sustainable growth and
protecting the environment.
Finnish Presidency will support effective implementation of
the Commission’s updated bioeconomy strategy. As regards the circular economy,
the work has so far focused especially on plastics, waste, consumer empowerment
and stakeholder engagement. While continuing this work, the Finish team will provide
guidance on the next steps, e.g. extending the measures into new sectors, such
as moving to the circular use of materials, to cutting greenhouse gas emissions
and halting the loss of biodiversity.
Every sector of national economy shall take part in
sustainability: the financial sector is the most important; hence the action
plan for financing sustainable growth presented by the Commission in 2018 is a
good example and therefore a quarter of the next long-term EU budget is to be
spent on climate objectives and circular economy. In 2016, sectors relevant to
the circular economy employed more than four million workers in the member states,
a 6% more than in 2012. And that is the reason, why circular economy is going
to form a solid part in the EU states’ perspective industrial policy
directions.
Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_SPEECH-19-4329_en.htm?locale=en
A reformed and modernised EU Common Agricultural Policy must
respond to the challenges of food safety, food security, climate change and
environmental protection; rural development funding in particular plays a
crucial role in this regard.
Commission Vice-President
Katainen in his speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament on the
Finnish Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Strasbourg (17 July
2019) wished “a lot of energy, and strength to the Presidency’s team, as there
are high expectations for the work ahead”.
The “Baltic Course Magazine” filly supports these wishes and
hope that effective implementation of all Finnish priorities will serve best
both Finland and its neighbors in the Baltic Sea region.
- 18.07.2019 Благоприятные условия позволили заполнить в Европе хранилища газа – LET
- 18.07.2019 UK startup Velocity Black setting up technology center in Vilnius
- 17.07.2019 Latvia and Lithuania in the top five EU countries with the highest death rates
- 17.07.2019 EU FDI flows in 2018
- 17.07.2019 Лондонский стартап Velocity Black учреждает центр технологий в Вильнюсе
- 17.07.2019 Estonia: CO2 quota price keeping electricity price high
- 17.07.2019 Education policy in the Baltic States: facing modern challenges
- 16.07.2019 Vilnius to buy 50 new buses for EUR 19 mln
- 16.07.2019 Правительство поддержало покупку новых электропоездов Pasazieru vilciens
- 16.07.2019 Government approves purchase of new electric trains for PV