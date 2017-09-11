Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
Tuesday, 16.07.2019, 09:55
European economy in summer 2019: consecutive growth
The European economy has seen its seventh consecutive year of growth in 2019, with all EU states' economies expansion. Growth in the euro area was stronger than expected in the first quarter due to a mild winter conditions and a rebound in car sales. It also benefited from fiscal policy measures, which boosted household disposable income in several states. The summer outlook, however, is clouded by external factors, such as global trade tensions and significant policy uncertainty, which reduced outcomes in the manufacturing sector and are going to weaken the growth outlook for the rest of 2019.
For
example, the forecast
for euro area’s GDP growth in 2019 remains unchanged at 1.2%, while the
forecast for 2020 has been lowered slightly to 1.4% following the more moderate
pace expected in 2019 in spring forecast at 1.5%. The GDP forecast for the EU-28
remains unchanged at 1.4% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020.
Commissioners’ opinion
Vice-President
for the euro-zone, financial stability and Capital Markets Union underlined
that the EU economy in general was on a good track with the robust growth in Central and Eastern Europe contrasting slowdown in
Germany and Italy. Among external factors there are “persistent manufacturing
weakness” stemming from trade tensions and policy uncertainty; on the domestic
side, a “no deal-Brexit” remains a major source of risk.
Commissioner
for economic, financial affairs and taxation mentioned that the member states’
economies continued to expand in both
2019 and 2020 against a difficult global backdrop, with the strong labour
market supporting demand.
However, the states have to be aware of numerous risks mentioned in the
summer outlook and intensify efforts to further strengthen the resilience of their
economies.
Domestic
demand, particularly household consumption, continues to drive economic growth
in the member states helped by the continued strength in the labour
market. GDP is forecast to grow in all EU states with stronger growth in e.g.
Central and Eastern Europe, Malta, and Ireland, with less active than expected
in e.g. Italy and Germany.
Inflation and domestic risks
The
forecasts for headline inflation in the EU euro area have been lowered by 0.1
percentage points this year and next, mainly due to lower oil prices and the
slightly weaker economic outlook. Inflation (Harmonised Index of Consumer
Prices) in the euro area is now forecast to average 1.3% in both 2019 and 2020
(spring forecast was 1.4% in 2019 and 2020), while in other EU states it is
forecast to average 1.5% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020 (spring forecast: 1.6% in
2019 and 1.7% in 2020).
Risks to
the global economic outlook remain highly interconnected and are mainly
negative. An extended economic confrontation between the US and China, together
with the elevated uncertainty around US trade policy could prolong the current
downturn in global trade and manufacturing and affect other regions and
sectors. This could have negative repercussions for the global economy
including through financial market disruptions.
Tensions in
the Middle East also raise the potential for significant oil price increases.
Domestically, Brexit remains a major source of uncertainty; there are also
significant risks surrounding near-term growth drivers and economic momentum in
the euro area. Weakness in the manufacturing sector and depressed business confidence
could spill over to other sectors and harm labour market conditions, private
consumption and ultimately growth.
More information in:
- Full
document: Summer 2019
Economic Forecast
General source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-3850_en.htm?locale=en/ Brussels, 10 July 2019.
