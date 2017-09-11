Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Modern EU, Security
Simple and transparent securitisation in financial sector: new EU rules in 2019
Securitisation is the process where a financial instrument
is created, typically by a lender (for example, a bank), by pooling assets
(e.g. SME-loans, house- or car-loans) for investors to complete a purchase.
This facilitates access to a greater range of investors, thereby increasing
liquidity and freeing up capital from the banks for new lending.
The EU wanted a regulatory framework for
securitisation which is simple, transparent, standardised and subject to
adequate supervisory control. According to the Commission's estimates, if EU
securitisation issuance was built up again to pre-crisis average, it would
generate between €100-150 bn in additional funding for the member states’
economy.
More on securities
market in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/banking-and-finance/financial-markets/securities-markets_en#150930
In September 2015 the European Commission proposed new rules
on simple, transparent and standardised securitisation as part of the CMU
Action Plan. According to the Commission's estimates, the EU securitisation
issuance (compared to the pre-crisis period), it would generate about €150
billion in additional funding for the economy.
More on the CMU Action Plan in Commission press release at: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-15-5731_en.htm.
The new harmonised securitisation rules (most of them apply from
January 2019), are an important building block of the European Capital
Markets Union, CMU. They are already providing additional funding sources for
companies, strengthening banks’ ability to support the economy and spread risks
across market participants, while avoiding the excesses that led to the
financial crisis.
Drawing heavily on the work of the international supervisory
community, new EU securitisation regulation creates
common rules and sets the criteria for simple, transparent and
standardised (STS) securitisation in the EU states. These are a new class
of high-quality securitisation which will make it easier to issue and invest in
securitisations in the EU states and help ensure financial stability and
investor protection.
More in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/banking-and-finance/financial-markets/securities-markets/securitisation_en#new-rules-for-simple-and-transparent-securitisation
