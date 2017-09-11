Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Modern EU
New innovative initiative to support researchers and SMEs in the EU states
In June 2018, the European Council invited the
Commission to launch a new pilot initiative on breakthrough innovation
within the remaining period of Horizon 2020, the current EU research and
innovation investment programme which runs until the end of next year. In
response to this invitation, in March 2019 the Commission announced an Enhanced
EIC pilot for 2019-20 to pave the way for an EIC in Horizon Europe.
The EIC pilot is a part of the Horizon 2020 program and the
programs for FET and the EIC during 2019-20; once the pilot phase is
over, in 2021 the EIC will become a full-fledged program under Horizon Europe.
More on future and emerging technologies, FET in:
https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/horizon2020/en/h2020-section/future-and-emerging-technologies.
The EIC approach is to provide various kind of support to innovators,
startups and companies with their ideas which are: first, radically different
from existing products, services or business models; second, highly risky, and third,
having the potential to scale up internationally. Thus, the EIC support
perspective ideas from any area of technology or business sector, including
novel combinations of technologies and business models from feasibility to
development and to the scale-up stages.
More about EIC in: https://ec.europa.eu/research/eic/index.cfm?pg=about;
About EIC wizard in: http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/portal/data/eic/screen/home.
The EIC is a key new initiative within the “Innovative
Europe” pillar of Horizon Europe, the Commission’s next research and
innovation framework programme for 2021-2027.
By incorporating FET Open and FET Proactive, the EIC will
link ideas, results and participants from FET more directly with the innovators
that can bring new technologies to the market.
More on Horizon Europe in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/designing-next-research-and-innovation-framework-programme/what-shapes-next-framework-programme_en#relatedlinks.
In the EIC program, the pathfinder scheme is particularly
connected to the FET Open and FET Proactive pillars. For 30 years, the
“future and emerging technologies” program (FET support) has been key to
the development of many of the digital technologies like artificial
intelligence, quantum computing, and the “Internet of Things” (IoT)
and to high-potential new concepts such as neuro-prosthetics and artificial
photosynthesis. FET research has also pioneered soft robotics,
developed smart textiles that can monitor the wearer’s body, and
investigated energy storage at very high temperatures, to name a few.
More in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/great-science-thrilling-technology
EIC’ pathfinder and accelerator
The European Innovation Council, EIC supports researchers
and innovators developing high-risk, breakthrough innovations with the
potential to create new markets while –at the same time - boosting jobs, growth
and general prosperity in the European states. This “support” proceeds along
two pilot-schemes: a) the EIC Pathfinder
scheme (from April 2019 to the end of 2020) comprising FET-Open and
FET-Proactive; and b) the EIC Accelerator
building upon the SME Instrument.
More in: https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/horizon2020/en/h2020-section/european-innovation-council-eic-pilot
The EIC’s Pathfinder
actions will support the development of future and emerging breakthrough
innovations, including ‘deep-tech’ innovations, while its Accelerator will aim to bridge financing gaps in the
development, deployment and scaling-up of market-creating innovations, and leverage private capital and
investment.
The EIC
“pathfinder” is designed to help researchers bring radically new ideas to
practical outcomes and demonstrate their commercial viability. Then the EIC
“accelerator” will fund high-risk and high-return innovative projects, and
help these SMEs and entrepreneurs to start up in the following spheres: Artificial
Intelligence, implantable autonomous devices and materials, breakthrough
zero-emissions energy generation for full decarbonisation.
More in: https://ec.europa.eu/research/eic/index.cfm?pg=funding
The EIC’s idea is to connect and co-design cooperation
between EIC “pathfinder scheme” and the process of bringing innovations to
market, i.e. the “cooperation” that would boost EU’s capacity to lead in the
field of disruptive and deep-tech innovation. There are also opportunities “to
preview” some of the trail-blazing research carried out in the EU states into
the technologies of the future, a number of which are already finding their way
to users.
Building on thirty
years of experience in the FET Programme, the EIC Pathfinder has the
potential to become a global landmark for breakthrough science and technology
with its pilot scheme to test two main EIC’s ideas in supporting
advanced research in business and in creating new markets.
Coaching, networking and funding
There are three spheres of support within EIC: coaching,
networking and funding.
Coaching and mentoring
service to SMEs is regarded as an important part of creating a growing and
successful business.
See more in: https://ec.europa.eu/research/eic/index.cfm?pg=coaching.
In networking, EIC
offers business acceleration services to support SMEs. The networking
opportunities exist through: a) matchmaking events with world-leading companies;
b) access to trade fairs, and c) invitations to investor meetings.
See more in: https://ec.europa.eu/research/eic/index.cfm?pg=networking.
As to financial support
and funding, about €360 million of the “pathfinder budget” (up to the end
of 2020) will go from the FET Open, supporting the early stages of research on
radically new technological ideas.
During the same period, €180 million will fund FET Proactive
in targeting breakthrough technology in the following areas: human-centric
artificial intelligence; implantable autonomous devices and materials; breakthrough
zero-emissions energy generation for full decarbonisation; future technologies
for social experience; “measuring the unmeasurable” (so-called sub-nanoscale
science for nano-metrology); digital twins for the life-sciences; and
environmental intelligence.
More in the report on FET and its impact’s analysis in:
https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/future-and-emerging-technologies-impact-analysis
The first EIC phase is financed from the Horizon 2020 and offers
funding to innovative companies in support of market-creating innovations. This
phase offers €2.7 billion in funding for the period 2018-20, as well as opportunities
for networking, mentoring and coaching with a strategic advice to upgrade
European innovative ecosystems.
A total amount of around €3 billion will be provided
throughout 2018-20 to fund the most talented innovators and help their
companies scale up and expand beyond European borders.
