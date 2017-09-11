New innovative initiative to support researchers and SMEs in the EU states

New European Innovation Council (EIC) will help researchers in the states to turn their most radical ideas into innovative and “revolutionary” technologies. The EIC has three spheres of support: coaching, networking and funding. About €3 billion is provided during 2018-20 to fund most talented innovators and help the SMEs to scale up and expand beyond European borders.

In June 2018, the European Council invited the Commission to launch a new pilot initiative on breakthrough innovation within the remaining period of Horizon 2020, the current EU research and innovation investment programme which runs until the end of next year. In response to this invitation, in March 2019 the Commission announced an Enhanced EIC pilot for 2019-20 to pave the way for an EIC in Horizon Europe.

The EIC pilot is a part of the Horizon 2020 program and the programs for FET and the EIC during 2019-20; once the pilot phase is over, in 2021 the EIC will become a full-fledged program under Horizon Europe.

The EIC approach is to provide various kind of support to innovators, startups and companies with their ideas which are: first, radically different from existing products, services or business models; second, highly risky, and third, having the potential to scale up internationally. Thus, the EIC support perspective ideas from any area of technology or business sector, including novel combinations of technologies and business models from feasibility to development and to the scale-up stages.





The EIC is a key new initiative within the “Innovative Europe” pillar of Horizon Europe, the Commission’s next research and innovation framework programme for 2021-2027.





By incorporating FET Open and FET Proactive, the EIC will link ideas, results and participants from FET more directly with the innovators that can bring new technologies to the market.





In the EIC program, the pathfinder scheme is particularly connected to the FET Open and FET Proactive pillars. For 30 years, the “future and emerging technologies” program (FET support) has been key to the development of many of the digital technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and the “Internet of Things” (IoT) and to high-potential new concepts such as neuro-prosthetics and artificial photosynthesis. FET research has also pioneered soft robotics, developed smart textiles that can monitor the wearer’s body, and investigated energy storage at very high temperatures, to name a few.



