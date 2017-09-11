Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 17.06.2019, 16:40
Circular economy’s priority in the 10th EUSBSR Forum
During the last decade the macro-regional concept proved its
deliverance: during last decade three other strategies were adopted for the
Danube, Adriatic-Ionian and Alpine regions (during 2011-15); all four
strategies also include non-EU countries.
The EU strategy for the Baltic Sea region (EUSBSR) has
become a valuable opportunity for the states’ regional/local communities to
resolve some issues of common interest through so-called more “operational
efficiency”. The Gdansk EUSBSR Forum-2019 summed up a decade-long strategy’s
achievements and created a perspective vision for a long-term perspective in
circular economy aspects (CE).
Our magazine has already made a short introduction to the
Forum*), this article provides some assessments of the Forum’s and the sub-regional
communities perspectives in the BSR countries.
*) See: Eteris E. “Comprehensive
EU strategy to target urgent regional challenges”, in:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=149719&ins_print
EU regional policy and macro-regional approaches
First of all, it
is vital to remember that only about a decade ago politicians realised the need
for an additional “tool” in the EU integration besides its “regular”
socio-economic policies called macro- or sub-regional strategies, which gained
momentum recently.
These strategies are in line with the EU’s general policies
on regional development following the EU priorities in integration: e.g. in jobs
and growth, digital single market, energy and climate, industrial development, migration
issues, etc. However, there are some spheres that needed additional attention and
common efforts from the sub-regional communities’ perspectives. The regional
“influences” have grown from the lack of state governance to take a proper
stand on local issues; these activities are supported by the EU institutions as
well.
Thus, in one year only (2017), two pilot projects were launched to provide tailored support for regions facing industrial transition and help inter-regional partnerships to develop competitive European value chains. They aimed at further assistance to all European regions to invest in their niche areas of competitive strength (so-called "smart specialisation" process) and generate innovative and resilient growth needed to withstand globalization’s challenges.
Second, the
“additional tool” in EU’s integration in the form of the EU Strategy for Baltic
Sea Region, EUSBSR (as well as three other EU macro-regional strategies) have
been acknowledged as vital –and strategic- impetus into the European general
socio-economic integration and cohesion processes. Although these strategies do
not have fixed budgets, the sub-regional cooperation is supported through
various EU funds, as the regional policies are aimed at strengthening economic,
social and territorial cohesion in order to reduce disparities between
the levels of development of the various regions and the backwardness of the
least favored regions, with a particular attention to rural areas and regions
(art 174, EU Treaty).
Thus, to deliver on these objectives, Commission’s DG Regio
provides support through the “financial interventions” by the European
Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Cohesion Fund (CF),
together with the European Structural and Investment (ESI) Funds (which include
European social fund (ESF), European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD)
and European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF). To that end, the Treaty establishes
the European Structural and Investment Funds, ESIF (Treaty, art. 175).
These “regional
funding” during 2014-19 accounted for about one-third of the total EU budget,
or about € 45 billion a year; for example during 2017, about 660 action plans
have been adopted in the EU states.
More in the DG-Regio annual activity report for 2017
in:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/file_import/regio_aar_2017_final.pdf
Third, the need
for a “macro-regional” approach stems from the need for more coordinated
efforts towards common problems that could not be solved by states alone. Eight
EU states around the BSR wanted their regional and local communities to be more
active in resolving some urgent issues. Commissioner for the EU regional
policy, Corina Creţu underlined in her video address to the forum that the
EUSBSR has been a “unique framework to address common challenges” and inspired
the Commission to “introduce the notion of functional areas and strengthen
territorial cooperation as a cross-cutting dimension of cohesion policy”.
More on the Strategy’s importance in: “Better together-10
years-EU strategy for the Baltic Sea region. -Polish Ministry of Foreign
Affairs publication, Warsaw, 2019. – 66 pp.
Fourth, the EUSBSR
can address most urgent contemporary issues in an expert-like manner without administrative red tape. Thus, the
present Forum-2019 has chosen the circular and sharing economy issues, which
are closely linked to the UN SDGs. The forum was aimed at promoting these
issues into the regional and local authorities’ agendas with the corresponding
changes in political economy decision-making.
From plenary to parallel sessions
First plenary session attracted participants’ attention to
circular economy as a “path to wellbeing of the people in the BSR”. Speakers
underlined that the presently dominated model in economy (i.e. take-make-consume-dispose)
is completely unsustainable; it has to be re-arranged with such new notions and
concepts as reuse, de-compose, recycle,
de-consume, etc. with additional validity of an appropriate education and
training in sustainability principles.
For example, presently Latvian recycling share is the lowest
among states in BSR with 39%, compared to 46% in Lithuania, 47% in Estonia and
over 50% in Denmark and Sweden. Thus, both new circular economy principles and
waste management are becoming highly desirable aspects in sub-regional
cooperation.
Second plenary session was about a business-driven approach
to circular economy in BSR: representatives from Latvia (Economic Affairs
Minister, on photo in the middle), Lithuania (Vice-Minister for Economy and
Innovation), Finland (Regional authority) and two from Poland (IKEA and EXPRA)
underlined the fact that the BSR urgently needs a “turn-out” in eco-efficient
development patterns. However, the public-private partnerships are not yet
explored in circular economies, nether there is a mutually recognizable
business-led investment strategy in the regional circular economies.
The plenary sessions were added by about a dozen parallel
ones, called seminars: from blue economy, anti-plastic strategies and
eco-sharing tourism to circular aspects in cities, smart specialisation and
sustainable working life, etc. It was almost impossible to take part in all of
the “seminars” as they were working at the same time (!). However, I managed to
take part in some: my attention attracted a seminar with the same title as the
Forum’s motto: reduce, reuse and rethink as a “uniting factor” in the EU
macro-regions; a seminar on digital bio-economy and a seminar on so-called “cultural
aspects” in CE’s local solutions.
First, on the so-called three “Rs”: reduce, reuse and
rethink; the concept draws attention to a new (among several others) challenges
in national development; for example, the circular economy (CE), in which both
national and regional decision makers feel pressure from global and European
sides. In the EU, CE-issues have entered a policy agenda already in 2012; the
idea took shape as an EU CE action plan in 2016.
There are several “common elements” in 3Rs for all BSR states: e.g. blue-economy’s aspects are becoming an important component in “green growth” due to states’ maritime positions, waste management policies are having some “common denominations”, etc. However, if the first two components (reduce and reuse) are more or less clear in formulating circular economy’s strategies, the third –rethink, needs additional efforts in national political economy’s progress. Circular economy (and more generic – sustainability), rests on a new way of “looking at the world” with the closer connections among economic, social and environmental aspects. This three-pillar model must be kept in mind in transposing CE into the sub-regional governance.
Second seminar on digital
bio-economy was devoted to a local practice in using “green” natural resources
in BSR. Finish experience in sustainable forestry was inspiring as an important
- 17.06.2019 В Латвии удвоилось количество браков в пожилом возрасте
- 17.06.2019 Amendments to the law On State Pensions have affected marriage statistics
- 17.06.2019 SEB: жители Эстонии доверяют интернет-торговле, но не всегда контролируют свои данные
- 17.06.2019 В Клайпеду идет судно с грузом СПГ для Achema
- 17.06.2019 Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia
- 17.06.2019 В Латвии значительно выросли цены на муку, молочный шоколад, овощи и фрукты
- 14.06.2019 Nord Stream 2: The Russian gas pipeline splitting the European Union in two
- 14.06.2019 Latvia elected to UN Economic and Social Council
- 14.06.2019 Two Rail Baltica contracts signed in Vilnius
- 14.06.2019 Although Lithuania’s financial system is stable, both external and internal risks prevail