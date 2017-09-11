Analytics, Ecology, Economics, Latvia, Modern EU
Tackling Latvian economy and sustainability: OECD’s assessment
It is well-known that economic growth in modern economies is
based on new strategic components, including –among others- circular and
bio-economy, as well as sustainability policy. Numerous international
organisations and the EU institutions have recommended Latvian authorities most
optimal ways to accommodate required changes.
For example, “Global Sustainable Development Report-2019”
underlined high-level political, economic and science-policy interfaces in promoting
sustainable development. See more in:
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/globalsdreport/2019
In this regard, the latest OECD Economic Survey of Latvia approaches both factors which underpin
country’s ongoing economic growth and the sustainability challenges to maintain
prospective development. Spec attention is devoted to optimal policies for
boosting productivity, which is critical for improving peoples’ well-being and
further country’s growth potentials.
Therefore, the OECD recommendations are not restricted to
only economic issues; the second part of the survey is devoted to
environmental, circular and sustainability issues.
OECD’s web-link at: http://www.oecd.org/economy/latvia-economic-snapshot/
Growth issues
OECD
Secretary-General Angel Gurría presented first “economic report”
together with Latvian Minister of Economics Ralfs
Nemiro. The economic survey shows Latvia’s dynamic economy since it joined
the OECD in 2016. The country’s leaders managed to sustain strong economic
performance during last three years: with a sound macroeconomic policy resulted
in 4-6 % GDP growth during 2017-19; consumption growth within 2-4 % and
investments’ growth with 3-4%.
Nevertheless, Latvia’s per capita GDP is still only about a
half of the average level of high income OECD countries; Latvia also faces one
of the fastest declines in the working-age population in the OECD due to ageing
and out-migration. Hence, “strong productivity growth is crucial for Latvia to
ensure continued catch up of living standards with higher income OECD countries”,
acknowledged the report’s authors.
Reference to: Naomitsu Yashiro, Latvian Desk, OECD Economics
Department, in:
https://oecdecoscope.blog/2019/05/29/latvia-working-towards-stronger-and-more-inclusive-growth/
With Latvian growing labour productivity being among the
highest in the OECD, it decelerated considerably after the crisis mostly due to
a smaller contribution of investment. The Report underlines that the business-based
innovations are quite weak and the use of digital technologies lags
considerably behind other OECD countries despite existing Latvian high internet
connection’s speed. Unemployment gradually reduced from over 10% in 2014 to
about 6% presently.
However, according to OECD, a slow take-up of new
technologies is due to shortages of qualified workers and a weak knowledge transfer from research
institutions to firms.
Furthermore, the Report adds, “subdued bank lending, owing
partly to low debt recovery in insolvency procedures and widespread
informality, prevents productive firms from investing and growing larger”. Share
of foreign deposits in the country’s banking sector (as % of the total) reduced
since 2015 from 55% to about 30%.
Latvian governments implemented reforms to align education
and training with labour market needs and promote science-industry linkages
with support from EU funds. The country’s governing elites have been also
working hard to strengthen the capacity of the judiciary and law enforcement
agencies to combat economic crimes like tax evasion and money laundering.
This should help strengthen investor confidence and the ability of firms to
better document their income to obtain credit.
The Report urges Latvian establishment to strengthen
wellbeing and social inclusion. Building on a recent reform that lowers taxes
on lower-income workers the “tax-and-benefit” system can be used more to reduce
high income inequality.
Access to healthcare is highly unequal owing partly to
exceptionally high out-of-pocket expenditure; thus the government’s efforts to
boost healthcare spending need to continue. Its recent decision to suspend a
reform that would have threatened universal healthcare is also welcome, adds
the Report.
The regional gap in public service quality and economic
opportunities is also large; Latvia is planning a territorial reform which is
going to be -according to OECD - an excellent opportunity to merge
municipalities, and improve the efficiency of municipal service provision.
A shortage of affordable housing hinders labour mobility and
better job matches; therefore, more public funding for affordable rental and
social housing would help tackle the problem.
The 2019 Economic Survey of Latvia*) calls
for more investment in skills, innovation and continued efforts to strengthen
competition, in particular in sectors with a strong presence of municipal or
state-owned enterprises.
*) More in the OECD “Latvia Economic Snapshots” in: http://www.oecd.org/economy/latvia-economic-snapshot/
assessed 31.05.2019.
Attention to productivity
The OECD economic survey acknowledges that productivity has
been reduced in all three Baltic States, with average annual growth of meager
1-1,5% due to weak innovation and a lack of resources. The survey “hints” at
the negative effect of the high level of public enterprises and state
monopolies.
Although the internet’s speed is high, the whole “digital
economy” concept is lagging behind: e.g. modern management methods and e-sales
are used by only 10-18% of enterprises in the Baltic States; almost half of
Latvian working population lack basic digital skills.
Weak debt recovery reduces corporate efficiency: about 40%
recovery’s rate is noticed in the Baltic States, compared to about 80% in the
Nordic states.
Low adult learning reduces productivity as well: only 4
persons (per a thousand) goes through additional training (so-called
vocational) courses compared to 8 in OECD and 15-16 in the Nordic states.
Hence, technology transfer is limited to 3% of innovative
SMEs compared to about 25% in the Nordic states.
Green growth issues
The OECD
Environmental Performance Review for Latvia (with 48 pages) was presented with
the Minister for Environmental Protection and Regional Development Juris Pūce; it is the first of
that type since Latvia joined OECD. The review assessed the country’s
environmental progress since the mid-2000s and highlighted significant advancing
opportunities towards a greener and low-carbon economy with special features on
waste, circular economy, bio-diversity and renewables.
The review acknowledges Latvian improvements in
environmental and nature protection: large investments (mostly from the EU
funds) helped to increase energy efficiency, the use of renewables while
reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) with extended population’s access to
clean water and waste management.
The review acknowledges that forestry and agro-sector are
still the dominant “players” in the national economy, the factors that “exert
increasing pressures on biodiversity”; however, the mainstreaming
biodiversity’s considerations are not yet within major economic development
planning guidelines.
It’s obvious that an accelerated transition towards
low-carbon and circular economy’s directions, as well as waste
prevention/management and recycling would require solid investment in
sustainable strategies but all that shall be among the national main growth
priorities according to the EU and global recommendations.
For example, the use of fertilizers increased in Latvia by
20% since 2010; GHG emissions are growing in energy use and production, as
well as in agro- and land-use. Bur renewables are on the rise in Latvia,
particularly in hydro- and bio-fuels as well as in waste processing.
Heat consumption in Latvia and Estonia is still high: 14-15
kg of oil equivalent/sq.m, compared to 11 in Lithuania and in other Nordic
states.
Most vehicles in Latvia are 10-20 year old with CO2
emissions at 130 gr. CO2/km; the figures so much above a required level.
Besides, the quality of roads shall be increased and transport infrastructure
shall be modernized; all that has lead about 90% of Latvian population to
excessive exposure to dangerous PM2.5 particles.
Public transport reduced in Latvia by 20% since 2008, while cars’ increased from 25% of the whole transportation “mix” to 70% during 2009-2015.
The government has increase the share of “green taxes” in
GDP from 2,5% in 2005 to about 4% presently. And the share of protected areas
shall be increased: presently these areas and territories occupy only 18% of
the total territory.
Note: European Commission’s report on the implementation of the EU’s circular economy action plan presents the main results of the 3 years’ extensive efforts towards a climate-neutral, competitive circular economy (CE) with a reduced pressure on natural, freshwater resources and ecosystems in the member states.
See in:
http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=147848&ins_print
Bio-economy’s share in Latvian GDP has reached already about 15 %. But
the sector has huge potentials both in the national structural development and
in its regional transformation. The bio-economy’s trend will go on: hence the
attention to biomass’ exploration and management, as well as to educational
issues in bio-economy and sustainability policy.
See more in: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/modern_eu/?doc=149073&ins_print
Waste disposal
Some positive moves occurred in the waste management sector;
for example, municipal waste processing is growing in Latvia: over 30% of
materials and energy is recycled.
However, over 30% of wastes are dumped in so-called special
landfills; still 25% of wastes is so far thrown into “regular landfills”.
The negative effect is quite simple to understand: waste per capita in Latvia increased from 800.000 tons in 2007 to over 100.000 in 2010 and to 1.150.000 presently. That has lead to an increased share of land-filled waste: in Latvia the share is 70% while in Estonia 10 and in Lithuania 30%.
Note: both the economic survey and the environmental review for Latvia are available at the OECD website: http://www.oecd.org/environment/country-reviews/oecd-environmental-performance-reviews-latvia-2019.htm
Resolving challenges
The main aspect in Latvian growth pattern, according to the
OECD review, is a still big share of population with income below the poverty
level: in Latvia and Lithuania the share is about 17%, in Estonia 16, though
in Poland –only 10%. The issue is closely connected to the household’s share
in health expenditures: in Latvia it is about 45%, while e.g. in France 10-12%,
in Denmark and Germany -14%; even in Estonia the health-care bills are about 22
and in Lithuania -30%.
Population’s aging is another big issue: about 30% of
population in Estonia and Lithuania are over 50-60 year old, while in Latvia
the figure is close to 45%. This factor makes the taxable household issue problematic:
about 15% of household in Latvia feel the pressure, while corresponding figures
in Lithuania and Estonia are 8 and 4%.
Net immigration was greatest in Latvia during 2009-10 with
about 35.000 yearly; in 20017-18 the figures reduced to about 5.000.
However, shadow economy is reducing (in % of GDP): from
about 30% in 2010 to about 22% presently; almost the same figures are in
Lithuania and Estonia with, correspondingly 23 and 24%, compared to 10% in
Denmark and Germany, with the lowest in Austria -6%.
Finally, the review showed the level of trust: e.g. in
government –about 25%, in judiciary -32%, compared to EU’s bottom of 11 and
12%, correspondingly.
Bottom line: the new government- taking effect this spring- has
plenty of work to deal with the modern challenges: the OECD analysis and
recommendation have to be taken seriously…
