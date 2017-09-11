Goals and commitments for the EU’s future: reaching for the stars…

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 07.05.2019.



Although it is an informal summit on May 9, the EU leaders will discuss the European next strategic agenda for the period 2019-24 and exchange views on the existing challenges and priorities. It is interesting, what the Baltic States’ politicians think about these priorities?

five priority areas: jobs, growth and competitiveness; empowering and protecting citizens; energy and climate policies; freedom, security and justice; and the EU as a strong global actor. More in: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/european-council/2019/05/09/ However, challenging events which took place during last years provided for some changes in the agenda, including sustainability, circular economy and consumption patterns. EU leaders’ summit which was meant to plan the block’s future after Brexit, will turn into a much broader discussion on the EU’s strategic growth by 2024; the summit draft’s declaration was outlined by the European Council President in the beginning of May. Besides, off the summit’s official program, the leaders are discussing candidates for top EU positions after European Parliament elections. This November is the last month of the present Commission; it wants to pave the way to its followers with the strategic guidelines.

The summits’ draft declaration includes unanimously agreed “10 commitments,” which are a mixture of “good intentions, generic points and some aspirations that clash with the everyday EU’s realities”, commented Barigazzi J. in Politico on the draft text.

https://www.politico.eu/article/2019-05-04-189017225 and more on 5 goals and 10 priorities in: http://www.baltic-course.com/eng/editors_note/?doc=20493

With the rise of challenger parties, the existing blocks and the future in the new Parliament may need to forge new alliances to obtain needed majority.



EU’s future as global leader in numerous issues The summit declaration includes both vague and ambitious commitments: like those aimed at secure EU’s borders (by investing in soft and hard power) and “speaking with one voice” to “delivering where it matters most” and “bringing the Union closer to citizens”, as well to “ensuring fair and effective taxation” and “fair competition”, to name a few.

Politico comments that it is impossible to reach these and other goals: “either the leaders plan to lie, or else they plan to repudiate the last decade of austere bailout policies”. The “reality show” will start within last months in 2019 when the EU leaders will finalise the next long-term EU budget; already at present it is evident that most of the leaders refuse signing in for the budget increase in its modern version.

Turning ten commitments into reality would require major change in the EU: for example, issue like solidarity became highly contentious during and after 2015 migration crisis when countries like Hungary and Poland refused to take in refugees under an EU-wide relocation scheme.

The leaders also committed to "continue to protect our way of life, democracy and the rule of law” and to "uphold our shared values and principles." However, the EU institutions have started disciplinary proceedings against both Hungary and Poland, accusing them of putting those values at risk. More in: Barigazzi J. EU leaders to agree on 10 commitments at summit: draft text, in: https://www.politico.eu/article/2019-05-04-189017225

