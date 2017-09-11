Attention to nature and environment protection

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 07.05.2019.



According to a new Eurobarometer survey, Europeans are increasingly concerned about the state of the natural world. In an overwhelming consensus, 96% of the more than 27.000 interviewed citizens said that the EU and the states have a responsibility to protect nature and that this is also essential for tackling climate change.

Present Eurobarometer survey was carried out among EU-28 during December 2018 as an outcome of face-to-face interviews with respondents from different social and demographic groups in corresponding countries in their mother tongue.

The latest survey “Attitudes of European towards Biodiversity” was designed to explore European citizens' awareness of and views on biodiversity and nature. It follows a previous survey on the same issues, which was published in October 2015; present report includes trend comparisons with the 2015 survey. The new 2019 survey is designed to explore: awareness of the term “biodiversity”; perceptions of the biggest threats to biodiversity; perceptions of the reasons for stopping the loss of biodiversity; what the EU should do to prevent the loss of biodiversity; and awareness about the Natura 2000 network, the perceived importance of nature protection areas, and attitudes to developments that may damage these areas.

On Communication (2011) concerning major bio-diversity issues in: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:52011DC0244&from=EN



Revealing awareness The latest 2019 Eurobarometer’s survey reveals awareness which is generally increasing among the member states on the meaning of biodiversity, its importance, threats and measures to protect it. Citizens' opinions are in line with the goals of the EU biodiversity strategy to 2020 that aims to halt the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem service, and with the objectives of the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, that form the backbone of the EU's policy to protect nature. The Eurobarometer survey comes ahead of the first global assessment of the state of nature and humanity's place in it, launched by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) on 6 May 2019. On biodiversity strategy and the 6 targets, in: http://ec.europa.eu/environment/nature/biodiversity/strategy/index_en.htm The EU Commissioner for environment underlined that the 2019-Biodiversity Eurobarometer survey clearly demonstrated three things: a) Europeans care deeply about nature and biodiversity, b) they recognize climate change and biodiversity loss as two sides of the same problem, and c) they expect the EU to act in order to safeguard nature. The Commissioner promised that coupled with the solid scientific evidence coming from IPBES, the Commission will work towards a strong global deal for nature and people in 2020.



Main findings in the new biodiversity survey Familiarity with the term “biodiversity” has increased, with over 70% of Europeans saying they have heard of it.

The biggest perceived threats to biodiversity are air, soil and water pollution, man-made disasters and climate change. Intensive farming, intensive forestry and over-fishing – by far the most important drivers of biodiversity loss – are increasingly but not yet fully recognized as major threats to biodiversity.

Since the last Eurobarometer on biodiversity in 2015, citizens' understanding of the importance of biodiversity for humans has increased. The vast majority of citizens consider we have a responsibility to look after nature (96%), and that looking after nature is essential for tackling climate change (95%). There has also been a marked increase in those who totally agree that biodiversity is indispensable for the production of food, fuel and medicines (91%), and in those who consider that biodiversity and healthy nature are important for long-term economic development (92%).

Most Europeans are unwilling to trade damage or destruction to nature in protected areas for economic development. At least two thirds of respondents consider that nature protection areas such as Natura 2000 are very important in protecting endangered animals and plants (71%), preventing the destruction of valuable nature areas on land and at sea (68%) and safeguarding nature's role in providing food, clean air and water (67%).

Most citizens see as a legitimate level the EU institutions to take action on biodiversity and ecosystem services. Respondents say that the most important actions for the EU to take in order to protect biodiversity are to restore nature and biodiversity to compensate for damage and to better inform citizens about the importance of biodiversity.

