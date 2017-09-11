Analytics, Ecology, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.04.2019, 10:04
Circular economy –new EU rules for plastic waste
European Commission proposed in May 2018 a draft of the EU
rules to ban most often used plastic products: the amounts of harmful plastic litter in oceans, European seas and beaches is
constantly growing. Besides, it leads to the loss of fishing stock and abandoned
fishing gear.
It has been assessed that 10 most used plastics constitute
about 70% of all marine litter items in the European seas; plastics make up 85%
of marine litter across the world.
The proposed Commission’s rules are in the form of a
directive (as it shows the general EU purpose and the states shall adopt their
own measures to tackle the issue) is a follow-up of a previous Commission’s
efforts - the successful 2015 Plastic Bags Directive, which brought about a
rapid shift in consumer behavior.
The Commission’s draft focuses on limiting the plastics’ use
through measures at national level by the member states’ regulations to reduce
plastic production and consumption. The national legislation shall aim at
plastic designing and labeling requirements, waste management and clean-up
obligations for producers and public authorities.
As the result of implemented measures, the states would see
the benefits for environmental and economic sectors, e.g. in avoiding emission
of 3.4 million tons of CO2 equivalent, in avoiding
environmental damages equivalent of €22 billion by 2030, and in saving
consumers about €6.5 billion. The new rules will put Europe ahead
in the global efforts to combat negative plastic effects in nature and
environment.
See more on Commission’s draft in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-3927_en.htm
On the EU “plastic economy”
Every year, European states generate 25 million tones of
plastic waste, but less than 30% is collected for recycling; around the world
the situation is even worse...
Besides, plastic particles are even reaching citizens' lungs
and food through micro-plastics in air, water and food products having an
unknown impact on people’s health. Building on the Commission's past work, the
new EU-wide strategy on plastics is expected to make a change.
New Commission’s measures in the EU plastic strategy will
transform the way products are designed, produced, used, and recycled in the EU
member states.
Too often the ways plastics are currently produced, used and
discarded fail to capture the economic benefits of a more circular approach
with serious negative effect on environment. The ultimate directive’s goal is
to protect the environment whilst at the same time lay foundations to a new plastic economy, where the design and
production fully respect reuse, repair and recycling needs while more
sustainable materials are being developed.
On EU strategy on plastics, adopted in January 2018 in:
Commission press release at: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-5_en.htm
The EU rules on the “single-used plastics” items and
fishing gear, addressing the ten most found items on EU beaches; they are part
of the EU plastics strategy - the most comprehensive strategy in the
world adopting a material-specific lifecycle approach with the vision and
objectives to have all plastic packaging placed on the EU market as reusable or
recyclable by 2030.
The new Single-Use Plastics Directive adopted in March 2019
by the European Parliament is an essential element of the
Commission's Circular Economy Action Plan as it stimulates the
production and use of sustainable alternatives that avoid marine litter.
On single-use plastics rules from December 2018, in:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-6867_en.htm
On the EU circular
economy action plan see Commission press release “Closing the loop: Commission
delivers on Circular Economy Action Plan”, Brussels, 4 March 2019 in:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1480_en.htm
Three Commissioners’ opinion
Interesting to follow the conclusions of the three
Commissioners, who underlined specific aspects of plastic pollution:
Thus, first Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans, responsible for
sustainable development underlined that the Parliament’s approval had been “an important step to reduce littering and
plastic pollution in oceans and seas; EU is setting new and ambitious
standards, paving the way for the rest of the world”.
Another Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for jobs, growth, investment and
competitiveness, added that the new rules when implemented, would not only prevent plastic pollution, but also make
the EU a world leader in a more sustainable plastic policy. The Parliament’s
adoption played an essential role in laying the policy’s foundation while giving
a chance to the industry to innovate, thus driving forward European circular
economy.
Commissioner for environment, maritime affairs and
fisheries, Karmenu Vella concluded
that the new rules would tackle marine
plastic pollution at its source; the task would be to ensure that these
ambitious measures are quickly implemented in practice, which will be common
work for public authorities, producers and consumers alike.
Citations from: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-19-1873_en.htm?locale=en/27.03.2019
Tackling marine wastes
The Single-Use Plastics Directive approved by the European
Parliament sets ambitious measures to tackle marine litter through the
following actions:
- A ban
on selected single-use products made of plastic for which
alternatives exist on the market: cotton bud sticks, cutlery, plates,
straws, stirrers, sticks for balloons, as well as cups, food and beverage
containers made of expanded polystyrene and on all products made of
oxo-degradable plastic.
- Reduce
consumption of food containers and beverage cups made of plastic
and specific marking and labeling of certain products.
- Extended
producer’s liability schemes covering the cost to clean-up
litter, applied to products such as tobacco filters and fishing gear.
- A 77%
separate collection target for plastic bottles by 2025
and 90% by 2029 with the introduction of design requirements to connect
caps to bottles, as well as target to incorporate 25% of recycled plastic
in PET bottles as from 2025 and 30% in all plastic bottles as from 2030.
Following the European Parliament’s approval, the Council of
Ministers will have to finalize the adoption; final endorsement will be
followed by the publication of the texts in the EU’s Official Journal.
Afterwards, the EU member states will have two
years to transpose the legislation into their national law.
Source:
Commission press release at:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-19-1873_en.htm?locale=en/27.03.2019
- 03.04.2019 В Вильнюсе состоится форум Rail Baltica
- 02.04.2019 Lithuanian Railways looking for plan designers for Kaunas-Vilnius spur
- 02.04.2019 В Глобальном индексе кибербезопасности Литва на четвертом, а Эстония на пятом месте
- 02.04.2019 Финансовая инспекция отправила контролеров в эстонский филиал Swedbank
- 02.04.2019 Лицензирование латвийских бухгалтеров – лицензирование вранья
- 02.04.2019 Три года в Эстонии число уехавших меньше, чем приехавших
- 02.04.2019 Britain's Satalia buys Lithuania's Data Dog
- 02.04.2019 Lithuania's new car market soars 59% in Jan-Mar y-o-y
- 01.04.2019 Estonia to use EUR 215 mln borrowed from EIB to co-finance EU-backed projects