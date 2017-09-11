Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Innovations, Modern EU
Supporting sustainability: EU’s financial innovation
The new rules are oriented into future: one includes a
climate-transition “indication
points” (in the Commission’s tem it is “benchmarks”), and another
created a specialized investment portfolio. Both rules are instigated by the Paris
(2015) agreements on limiting global temperature increase to 1.5˚above the
pre-industrial levels.
The innovation’s positive aspects have been quickly grasped by
the states; suffice it to say that the first ideas of the new rules were proposed
by the Commission only in May 2018. Besides, the rules are also supporting the
ideas of the Capital Market Union (CMU) aimed at connecting financial market with
the economy needs and the EU and the states’ agenda for sustainable
development. The EU-2030 sustainable agenda in: https://ec.europa.eu/europeaid/policies/european-development-policy/2030-agenda-sustainable-development_en
New financial mechanism to support sustainability
However, it is more than ideas of the European capital markets union, CMU by which the
EU intends to globally lead in sustainability; the new rules represent a shift
and “scale up” private investment towards a better achievements of the
the sustainability development and Paris (2015) Climate Agreement’s
objectives.
In May 2018 the Commission presented a series of legislative
measures that follow up to the first ever EU Action Plan on Financing
Sustainable Growth, which will allow the financial sector to throw its full
weight behind the fight against climate change.
- The legislative measures in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-3729_en.htm;
- On the EU Action plan on financing sustainability in:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:52018DC0097&from=EN
The proposed “regulated benchmarks” for low-carbon investment strategies also include:
a) establishing a unified EU classification system
('taxonomy') of sustainable economic activities; and b) measures to improve disclosure
requirements related to sustainability risks and opportunities.
Investors will benefit from two “benchmarks”
to pursue their ambitious climate strategies; in this way the member states
will activate the means to finance sustainable growth and re-orient capital
flows towards sustainable investment
Vice-President responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and
Competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen,
underlined that “the agreement
demonstrated that the EU sustainable finance agenda and a stronger capital market
union can work hand in hand”. Besides, he added, the EU was becoming more attractive
for investors by setting high disclosure standards and paving the way for
long-term sustainable investment policies.
Voluntary labels
Benchmarks have an important impact on investment flows: many
investors would rely on them in creating investment opportunities, in measuring
performance of investment products and in asset allocation strategies.
The two new benchmark categories are voluntary labels
designed to orient the choice of investors who wish to adopt a
climate-conscious investment strategy. The climate-transition benchmark will
offer a low-carbon alternative to the commonly used benchmarks.
The new labels’ importance is designed to give additional
assurances to avoid “green-washing”, i.e. that investors are deceived by
misleading or unsubstantiated claims about the environmental benefits of a
benchmark.
Separately, the EU institutions also agreed to grant
providers of “critical benchmarks” (e.g. interest rates such as Euribor or
EONIA) two extra years until 31 December 2021 to comply with the new EU benchmark
regulation requirements.
Perspectives
A technical expert group will now advise the European
Commission on selecting companies eligible for inclusion in the new benchmarks.
The group will also advise on whether to exclude certain sectors of economic
activity from the “specialised” Paris-aligned benchmark. After that, the
European Commission will propose delegated rules that cover the composition of
both benchmarks in further detail.
Given the crucial importance of third-country benchmarks for
EU companies, the extra two years for benchmarks produced outside the EU was
also introduced to provide additional time for work with non-EU regulators on
how these benchmarks can be recognised as equivalent or otherwise endorsed for
use in the EU states.
The proposal will be finalized by the Permanent
Representatives Committee (COREPER) of the Council of Ministers and the
European Parliament with the formal adoption of the new rules before they can
enter into force.
Thus, the mechanism
is in place: the European institutions have made steps to formulate the
“indication points” on financing low-carbon economies; the member states
just have to approve the new rules.
General reference: Commission press release on sustainable
finance, 25.02.2019 in:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1418_en.htm?locale=en
