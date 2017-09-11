Legislation, Modern EU, Society
Legal clarity for international couples
The EU regulations
clarifying the rules applicable to property regimes for international married
couples or registered partnerships apply from the end of January 2019. The
regulations establish clear rules in cases of divorce or death and bring an end
to parallel and possibly conflicting proceedings in various EU states, for
instance on property or bank accounts. In short, it will bring more legal
clarity for international couples. The three Baltic States are out of the
regulatory scheme.
The entry into
application of these regulations is good news for the growing number of
international couples in Europe. This is about giving certainty to thousands of
European couples about what happens to their property if they divorce or one of
them dies. These regulations will help many European couples manage such
difficult issues.
In March 2011, the Commission adopted two proposals for
regulations dealing with the property regimes of international couples: one for
married couples and the other for registered partnerships. These were intended
to complement the framework of EU instruments for judicial cooperation in the
area of family law. The proposals had to be adopted by unanimity in the
Council. In December 2015, the Council concluded that it was not possible to
reach unanimity among the 28 Member States.
According to art. 331 TFEU (Title III “Enhanced
Cooperation”), such cooperation allows a group of at least nine EU states to
adopt measures the internal market spheres and/or economic, social and
territorial cohesion, if all 28 member states fail to reach agreement. Other EU
countries keep the right to join the enhanced cooperation when they want to.
The Lisbon Treaty’s consolidated version at:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:12012E/TXT&from=EN
The 17 EU states requested the Commission for enhanced
cooperation between them in the area of the property regimes of international
couples, including both marriages and registered partnerships; Cyprus joined
the enhanced cooperation at a later stage.
In March 2016, the Commission tabled again the two proposals
taking on board the political agreement reached in Council; on 24 June 2016 the
Council adopted both Regulations.
The new rules will
make it easier and cheaper to divide joint assets and provide some relief to
people in difficult circumstances. More than 16 million international
couples will benefit from clear procedures in case of divorce or death of a
partner. They will be able to save around €350 million each year in legal
costs. Seeing the advantages, the remaining EU states will join the enhanced cooperation soon.
New rules for international couples
As it was not
possible to reach unanimity among all EU member states, the rules will apply in
18 states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic,
Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands,
Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
The new regulations
will:
- clarify which national court is
competent to help couples manage their property or distribute it between
them in case of divorce, separation or death;
- clarify which national law prevails in
case the rules of several countries could potentially apply;
- facilitate the recognition and
enforcement of a judgment given in one Member State on property matters in
another member state.
So far the 18 EU states
that joined the enhanced cooperation make up 70% of the EU population and represent
the majority of international couples who live in the EU states. These 18 states
adopted the Regulations in June 2016 under the EU’s enhanced cooperation; all
other member states can join both Regulations any time.
The
non-participating EU states will continue applying their national law
(including their rules on private international law) to cross-border situations
relating to matrimonial property regimes and the property consequences of
registered partnerships.
More information on the issue in:
- Factsheet: EU regulations on the property regimes of international couples;
- EU Regulations on the property regimes for international couples, covering both marriages and registered partnerships;
- Council Decision (EU) 2016/954 of 9 June 2016 authorizing enhanced cooperation in the area of jurisdiction, applicable law and the recognition and enforcement of decisions on the property regimes of international couples, covering both matters of matrimonial property regimes and the property consequences of registered partnerships;
- Council Regulation (EU) 2016/1103 of 24 June 2016 implementing enhanced cooperation in the area of jurisdiction, applicable law and the recognition and enforcement of decisions in matters of matrimonial property regime;
- Council
Regulation (EU) 2016/1104 of 24 June 2016 implementing enhanced
cooperation in the area of jurisdiction, applicable law and the recognition and
enforcement of decisions in matters of the property consequences of registered
partnerships.
More on EU’s family
law in:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/policies/justice-and-fundamental-rights/civil-justice/family-law_en
