Activating business and research: additional EU’s investment initiatives

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 25.01.2019.



The investment conditions in Europe have improved since the Commission adopted an investment plan in mid-2015 due, in part, to structural reforms in the member states and more favourable European economic situation. Besides, the EU institutions have implemented some strategic “interventions”, e.g. in the form of a European Fund for Strategic Investments. There are numerous Latvian agencies to support innovation.

However, there is still a sizeable investment gap in the EU states’ development sectors, in particular in the following important for growth spheres:

Investment in higher-risk activities, e.g. in research and innovation is still inadequate; it is actually damaging the member states’ industrial and economic competitiveness in Europe and globally, as well as really decreasing citizens’ quality of life. Further increase in investment is hampered by the low return on investments and generally low incentives.

Infrastructure investment activities in the EU states stood at 1.8% of the European aggregate GDP in 2016, down from 2.2% in 2009, the lowest in 20 years. The contraction in government investment continued to be significant in the periphery countries*) – down to 2.1% - while the cohesion countries**) saw a sharp decline from high levels linked to the funding cycle of the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF since 2015).

However, the member states have to address increasing structural investment needs in the face of technological/digital changes and globalisation, which include such sectors as new skills in the labor market, SMEs growth, sustainability issues and population ageing, to name a few.

See more in the EIB’s investment report 2017-18 in: http://www.eib.org/attachments/efs/economic_investment_report_2017_key_findings_en.pdf Investment growth in the EU reached an average annual rate of 3.2% in the period 2013-2016, which exceeds the pre-crisis (1995-2005) average of 2.8%.

The EFSI, as the main EU’s investment-administration body, provided € 26 bn guarantee from the EU budget, complemented by € 7.5 billion allocation of the European Investment Bank’s capital. The total amount of € 33.5 billion aimed at unlocking additional investment of at least € 500bn by 2020. The EFSI projects are implemented by the EIB Group and are subject to the usual EIB procedures. With EFSI support, the EIB Group is providing funding for economically viable projects, especially for projects with a higher risk profile though very feasible in implementation.



Commission’s initiative The European Parliament as one of the EU’s co-legislators, agreed in mid-January 2019 on a specific “InvestEU” program aimed at boosting private and public investment in the member states. Thus, the Commission called on all states to both support the initiative and inaugurate productive discussions among the EU’s legislative institutions and bodies.

The InvestEU Fund is policy-driven and will support four main areas: sustainable infrastructure; research, innovation and digitisation; small and medium businesses; and social investment and skills.

With the apparent success of the EFSI, the Commission suggested an extend its capacity to boost investment further. The so-called "EFSI 2.0" extends the lifetime of the fund from mid-2018 to end 2020 and increases its investment target from €315 billion to at least half a trillion euros. In December 2017, the European Parliament and the states agreed on the "EFSI 2.0" Regulation and it became law on 30 December 2017.

See more in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/jobs-growth-and-investment/investment-plan-europe-juncker-plan/european-fund-strategic-investments-efsi_en

On the EU investment plan: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/jobs-growth-and-investment/investment-plan-europe-juncker-plan_en The new investment programme marks an important step towards a creation under one roof the EU's financial instruments for investment in the EU states, which should trigger at least €650 billion of investment in the coming years, as the European states need more investments to boost jobs, innovation and skills.

The program consists of the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.

For example, the InvestEU Fund is aimed at mobilizing public and private investment in the EU states to reduce still sizeable investment gap in the states. The new Fund will notably:



Providing a guarantee: the Commission suggests collecting €15.2 bn in the InvestEU Fund. This amount is composed of €38 billion guarantee from the EU budget to be used to support strategically important projects in the member states. Assembling private and public investments, the Commission expects the InvestEU Fund to trigger more than €650 bn in additional investment across the EU states in the next 7years;

Creating a diversified and flexible investment portfolio. The InvestEU Fund will support four policy areas: a) sustainable infrastructure; b) research, innovation and digitisation; c) small and medium-sized businesses; and d) social investment and skills. InvestEU's flexibility will rest on its ability to react to market changes and policy priorities that change over time;

Streamline and simplify: The InvestEU program will have a single, coherent governance structure and reporting requirements, avoiding overlaps. A single fund will integrate the many different EU-level financial instruments and the subsequent applicable rules that accompany them. This means a strengthened focus on policy areas and objectives: thus InvestEU will be strongly linked to the Union's policy priorities;

Capitalise on the local, national and EU-wide expertise of our financing partners: Given its role as the EU's "public bank", its capacity to operate in all EU states, and its experience in managing the EFSI, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group will remain the Commission's main financial partner under InvestEU program. In addition, the EU states' national and regional promotional banks and other institutions which can offer specific expertise and experience may become financial partners, subject to conditions;

Help the states leverage their EU funds more effectively: the EU states will have the option to channel some of their allocated Cohesion Policy Funds into the InvestEU budget guarantee. Any funds channeled into the Fund will benefit from the EU guarantee and its high credit rating, giving more efficiency to national and regional investments. If the states choose to do this, the funds will be earmarked for that particular country. To facilitate a seamless deployment of the InvestEU fund, the Commission is also working on further streamlining state aid control of the EU states' money channeled through InvestEU. More information in the following web-links: - Press release: InvestEU Programme to support jobs, growth and innovation in Europe; - Memo: InvestEU Programme - questions and answers InvestEU policy package; - Factsheet: What is InvestEU?; - Factsheet: InvestEU - what will it finance?; = Proposal for a Regulation establishing the InvestEU Programme; - EU budget for the future. Source: Commission press release at: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-444_en.htm?locale=en


