Clean energy in the Baltics: preparing national plans for 2021-2030

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 15.11.2018.



European Parliament adopted proposals on new rules on renewables and energy efficiency in the member states. This is a vital step in assisting the Baltic States’ path towards transition to “clean energy” policies. However, the Baltic States’ governments have to do the homework: prepare national plans for 2021-30 concerning emission reduction, securing energy supply and rational use of existing resources.

Peoples’ existence is based on various forms and sources of energy: e.g. for lighting, heating, transport, industry and households. In everyday’s life, various energy sources “powers” washing machines, computers, televisions and other devices. Fulfilling these objectives requires wiser energy use and effective socio-political measures to formulate rational national energy mix. European Parliament adopted this November key proposals on the clean energy issues in the member states.



Union’s energy policy’s proposals The EU’s energy union policy is aimed at delivering on member states economies’ transition onto a low-carbon, secure and competitive path. Besides, the Commission ensures political instruments in making secure, sustainable and affordable energy sources in the main development sectors, such as energy, climate actions, environment protection, mobility and transport. The EU objectives include recommendations for the member states in: - securing energy supplies; - expanding the internal energy market; - increasing energy efficiency; - reducing emissions and decarbonising the economy; and - supporting research and innovation. See more in the Union’s energy priorities: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/energy-union-and-climate_en The European Parliament approved at present only half of the eight legislative proposals in the “Clean Energy for All Europeans package” initiated in November 2016; they have been formulated in the “Energy Performance in Buildings Directive” adopted in May 2018, The latter was regarded so important that the Directive entered into force on the twentieth day following the publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (hence it came into force in the member states on 9 July 2018). The new Directive has huge potential for an efficient building sector in the member states, which is the largest single energy consumer in Europe. It includes measures that would accelerate the rate of building renovation towards more energy efficient systems and strengthen the energy performance of new buildings. The Directive can be seen in: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?toc=OJ%3AL%3A2018%3A156%3ATOC&uri=uriserv%3AOJ.L_.2018.156.01.0075.01.ENG

The “clean energy package” is a key element of the Commission's political priority of “a resilient European energy union with a forward-looking climate change policy", aimed at giving Europeans access to secure, affordable and climate-friendly energy and making the EU a world leader in renewable energy.

The “Clean Energy for All Europeans” proposals cover energy efficiency, renewable energy, the design of the electricity market, security of electricity supply and energy governance rules. Besides, the Commission proposed a new way forward for Ecodesign as well as a strategy for connected and automated mobility. On clean energy see press release: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-4009_en.htm/ Latvian version in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-4009_lv.htm

On energy performance in buildings see: https://ec.europa.eu/energy/en/topics/energy-efficiency/buildings



Commission’s opinion Commission Vice-President responsible for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič underlined that the European Parliament’s approval “unlocked a true potential of Europe's clean energy transition”, which helped the member states to translate EU actions into more jobs, lower energy bills for consumers and less energy imports. The Energy Union is coming of age, going from strength to strength".

Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete added that the approval of the four out of eight initial proposals of the EU package on “Clean Energy for All Europeans” has been a strong signal that the Commission has been “on the right track and would deliver on its pledges”. The Commission’s ambitious commitment to clean energy in Europe and the Paris Agreement in 2015 will be made a reality by the adoption of necessary legislation; now it is up to the member states to show that similar ambition and leadership is taken in order to approve their national energy and climate plans, and to submit them to the Commission for coordination by the end of 2018.



Effect for Latvian energy policy The new EU regulatory framework is to be introduced through Latvian national energy and climate plans, bringing regulatory certainty and enabling conditions for essential investments to take place in the construction sector. Through these measures, Latvian consumers will become fully active players in the transition to clean and “green” energy.

The “green-clean energy” package fixes two new targets for the member states up to 2030: - a binding renewable energy target of at least 32%, and - an energy efficiency target of at least 32.5%, which will stimulate member states’ industrial competitiveness, boost growth and jobs, reduce energy bills, help tackle energy poverty and improve air quality.

Full implementation of these targets in the states would lead to emission reductions for the whole EU by about 45% by 2030 (compared to 1990-level), instead of initial 40%. To strive towards a long-term greenhouse gas reduction objective, the framework sets up a robust governance system of the European energy union.

