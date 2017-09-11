Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
Clean energy in the Baltics: preparing national plans for 2021-2030
Peoples’ existence is based on various forms and sources of
energy: e.g. for lighting, heating, transport, industry and households. In
everyday’s life, various energy sources “powers” washing machines, computers,
televisions and other devices. Fulfilling these objectives requires wiser
energy use and effective socio-political measures to formulate rational
national energy mix. European
Parliament adopted this November key proposals on the clean energy issues in
the member states.
Union’s energy policy’s proposals
The EU’s energy union policy is aimed at delivering on
member states economies’ transition onto a low-carbon, secure and competitive path.
Besides, the Commission ensures political instruments in making secure,
sustainable and affordable energy sources in the main development sectors, such
as energy, climate actions, environment protection, mobility and transport. The
EU objectives include recommendations for the member states in: - securing
energy supplies; - expanding the internal energy market; - increasing energy
efficiency; - reducing emissions and decarbonising the economy; and - supporting
research and innovation.
See more in the Union’s energy priorities:
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/energy-union-and-climate_en
The European Parliament approved at present only half of the
eight legislative proposals in the “Clean Energy for All Europeans package” initiated in November
2016; they have been formulated in the “Energy Performance in Buildings Directive” adopted in May 2018, The
latter was regarded so important that the Directive entered into force
on the twentieth day following the publication in the Official Journal
of the European Union (hence it
came into force in the member states on 9 July 2018). The new
Directive has huge potential for an efficient building sector in the member
states, which is the largest single energy consumer in Europe. It includes
measures that would accelerate the rate of building renovation towards more
energy efficient systems and strengthen the energy performance of new buildings.
The Directive can be seen in: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?toc=OJ%3AL%3A2018%3A156%3ATOC&uri=uriserv%3AOJ.L_.2018.156.01.0075.01.ENG
The “clean energy package” is a key element of the
Commission's political priority of “a resilient European energy union with a forward-looking climate change
policy", aimed at giving Europeans access to secure, affordable and
climate-friendly energy and making the EU a world leader in renewable energy.
The “Clean Energy for All Europeans” proposals cover energy
efficiency, renewable energy, the design of the electricity market, security of
electricity supply and energy governance rules. Besides, the Commission proposed
a new way forward for Ecodesign as
well as a strategy for connected and automated mobility. On clean energy
see press release:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-4009_en.htm/
Latvian version in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-4009_lv.htm
On energy performance in buildings see:
https://ec.europa.eu/energy/en/topics/energy-efficiency/buildings
Commission’s opinion
Commission Vice-President responsible for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič underlined
that the European Parliament’s approval “unlocked
a true potential of Europe's clean energy transition”, which helped the member
states to translate EU actions into more jobs, lower energy bills for consumers
and less energy imports. The Energy Union is coming of age, going from strength
to strength".
Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias
Cañete added that the approval of the four out of eight initial proposals of the EU package on “Clean Energy
for All Europeans” has been a strong signal that the Commission has been “on the
right track and would deliver on its pledges”. The Commission’s ambitious
commitment to clean energy in Europe and the Paris Agreement in 2015 will be
made a reality by the adoption of necessary legislation; now it is up to the
member states to show that similar ambition and leadership is taken in order to
approve their national energy and climate plans, and to submit them to the
Commission for coordination by the end of 2018.
Effect for Latvian energy policy
The new EU regulatory framework is to be introduced through
Latvian national energy and climate plans, bringing regulatory certainty and
enabling conditions for essential investments to take place in the construction
sector. Through these measures, Latvian consumers will become fully active
players in the transition to clean and “green” energy.
The “green-clean energy” package fixes two new targets for
the member states up to 2030:
- a binding renewable energy target of at least 32%, and
- an energy efficiency target of at least 32.5%, which
will stimulate member states’ industrial competitiveness, boost growth and
jobs, reduce energy bills, help tackle energy poverty and improve air quality.
Full implementation of these targets in the states would
lead to emission reductions for the whole EU by about 45% by 2030 (compared to 1990-level), instead of
initial 40%. To strive towards a long-term greenhouse gas reduction
objective, the framework sets up a robust governance system of the European
energy union.
Main achievement’s spheres
There are three main
aspects in the new legislative package for the Latvian (and other member
states) energy policies:
a) In
renewable energy: - sets a
new, binding, renewable energy target for 2030 of at least 32%, including a
review clause by 2023 for an upward revision of the EU level target. - Improves
the design and stability of support schemes for renewables. - Delivers real
streamlining and reduction of administrative procedures. - Establishes a clear
and stable regulatory framework on self-consumption. - Increases the level of
ambition for the transport and heating/cooling sectors. - Improves the
sustainability of the use of bioenergy.
b) In
energy efficiency: - Sets a new energy efficiency target for the EU for
2030 of at least 32.5%, with an upwards revision clause by 2023; -Extends the
annual energy saving obligation beyond 2020, which will attract private
investments and support the emergence of new market actors; - Strengthen rules
on individual metering and billing of thermal energy by giving consumers (especially
those in multi-apartment building with collective heating systems) clearer
rights to receive more frequent and more useful information on their energy
consumption, enabling them to better understand and control their heating
bills. - Require member states to introduce transparent, publicly available
national rules on the allocation of the cost of heating, cooling and hot water
consumption in multi-apartment and multi-purpose buildings with collective
systems for such services.
c) In
governance of the energy union and climate action issues: - Puts in place simplified,
robust and transparent governance for the energy union, which promotes
long-term certainty and predictability for investors and ensures that the states
can work together towards achieving the 2030 targets and the EU's international
commitments under the Paris Agreement. - Calls for each EU state to
prepare a national energy and climate plan for the period 2021- 2030, covering
all the five dimension of the energy union issues and taking into account the
longer-term perspective. - Aligns the frequency and timing of reporting
obligations across the five dimensions of the energy union and with the Paris
Climate Agreement, significantly enhancing transparency and reducing the
administrative burden for the EU states.
The next steps will
be for the Council of Ministers to finalise the present formal approval
of the three laws in the coming weeks. This endorsement will be followed by the
publication of the texts in the Official Journal of the Union, and the new
legislation will enter into force 3 days after publication.
More information in the following websites:
- Clean Energy for All Europeans;
- Governance of the Energy Union;
- Energy Union;
- Energy Efficiency of Buildings.
General source: Commission press release in:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-6383_en.htm?locale=en/ Brussels, 13 November 2018.
