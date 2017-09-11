Agriculture, Analytics, Competition, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 15:35
Competitive agro-sector in the EU: Baltic States’ situation
The report is quite small, just 15 pages, and is prepared
by the Commission, the Parliament and the Council with a particular focus on
the application of EU competition rules to the agricultural sector. The Report
is seen at: http://ec.europa.eu/competition/sectors/agriculture/report_on_competition_rules_application.pdf
On the basis of the report’s recommendations, the Commission
will instigate dialogue with stakeholders in the agricultural sector, as well
as with the member states, the European Parliament and the Council, on future
policy choices concerning the application of competition rules to the
agricultural sector. The Commission will also intensify its monitoring of the
market, in particular as regards collective agreements in the agricultural segment
of the EU’s internal market.
The report covers a period from 1 January 2014 to mid-2017 (as
far as derogations from the competition rules in the CMO Regulation are
concerned), and from 1 January 2012 to mid-2017 for the review of antitrust
investigations.
Background
The Commission's findings in the report are based on input
from national competition authorities, private organisations, as well as
Commission study on producer organisations in the olive oil, arable crops,
beef and veal meat sector.
Commission’s Study (185 pp) in: http://ec.europa.eu/competition/publications/reports/kd0218732enn.pdf
Under Article 225(d) of the Common Market Organisation
Regulation ("CMO Regulation"; mentioned below), the European
Commission must present to the European Parliament and the Council a report on
the application of the competition rules to the agricultural sector, in
particular on the operation of Articles 209, 210 and 169, 170 and 171 of the
CMO Regulation; art. 169-171 have been deleted.
The new Article 152 of the CMO Regulation (introduced in
January 2018), provides a safe harbor from the application of competition rules
for recognised producer organisations and their associations.
The European Competition Network had published in May 2012
a report on competition law enforcement and market monitoring activities
by the European competition authorities in the food sector, which describes
antitrust investigations for the period 2004-2011.
The report in: http://ec.europa.eu/competition/ecn/food_report_en.pdf
; it is accompanied by the additional information on the derogations and the
antitrust investigations.
Trends in agro-sector
The Commission’s idea is to modernize CAP policy through embracing
new agro-technology and digitization. Precision agriculture, the use of big
data and the generational renewal of European farmers would accelerate those
changes.
European
commissioner for agriculture, Phil Hogan said in July 2018 that farmers in the
EU states have to be “part of the solution” rather than the problem. However,
the issues of farmers’ complaint and problem about the European Common
Agriculture Policy (CAP) reform are reforms’ extreme complications.
The goal is to modernize the policy through adopting new
agro-technologies, digital solutions and, generally, through inviting to European
farming a younger generation of people to accelerate changes.
Another aspect in reforming CAP is the decentralization:
there is need for a fundamental shift from strict rules from Brussels to practical
performance and results on the place. That means, the member states shall be more
responsible and accountable in meeting CAP targets. In cases the states’
farmers “hit the targets”, the EU should pay them a “performance bonus”.
There is a risk that CAP reform (as well as the EU long-term
budget’s proposal for 2021-27) will not be finished in time for the 2019
European Parliament election; there is strong need to overcome the doubts of
national leaders.
Additional efforts on agricultural tariffs and quotas would unlock
opportunities for industrial sectors, financial services and public procurement
bidders to stimulate agro-sector.
EU competition rules, in general, apply to the production
and trade of agricultural products; they prohibit agreements on setting prices (or
other trading conditions), or on sharing of markets. However, the Common
Market Organisation Regulation ("CMO Regulation") contains
member states’ derogations from the application of these rules, which affect
all or some agricultural sectors or deal with specific situations. On CMO: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=1447432257267&uri=CELEX:32013R1308
Commissioners’ opinion
Commissioner for the European competition policy, Margrethe Vestager underlined
that the report provided key insights
into the competition issues in the agricultural sector, especially in
protecting farmers from anti-competitive behavior and ensuring that farmers
and consumers could benefit from a fully open internal market.
Commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Phil Hogan added that the most important
task is to strengthen farmers’ position
in the food supply chain and in a market oriented agro-policy. The report, he
underlined, highlighted how agricultural and competition law go hand-in-hand in
achieving fairer and more efficient outcomes for both producers and consumers.
He stressed that farmers
have had a special place in competition: recognised producer organisations can
help them strengthen their position in the food supply chain.
Report’s main findings
There are three main
aspects in the report:
1. The European
competition authorities’ activity. This work is divided into the following sectors:
(a) Carrying out agro-investigations: European
competition authorities have carried out 178 investigations in the
agriculture sector. More than a third of these concerned processors of
agricultural products with farmers being the single largest group of
complainants.
Almost half of all the competition infringements are
connected to agreements on prices. These agreements were most typically between
competing processors to set the wholesale price (e.g., for sugar and flour) or
between processors and retailers to set the retail price (e.g., for dairy
products, meat or sunflower oil). Other infringements related to agreements on
output, information exchange or sharing of markets.
The report found that the enforcement work of European
competition authorities benefitted farmers with better deals for their
products. In particular, the report identifies several instances of
European competition authorities stopping and sanctioning practices
employed by large buyers that aimed to reduce prices paid to farmers.
Furthermore, the work of European competition authorities has also helped
farmers improve their conditions with cooperatives.
(b) Safeguarding the internal market: one of the key findings of the report
is that some EU states have sought to restrict imports of specific agricultural
products from other member states. Several European competition authorities
have investigated and stopped a number of collective agreements, where for
instance farmers in a given EU state attempt to hinder sales by farmers from
other states.
Competition authorities’ actions have helped both
the consumers in the states where imports could have been
restricted but also the farmers in all EU states that would
have been affected by the attempt to hinder cross-border sales.
(c) Providing guidance and monitoring: European competition authorities have provided guidance to farmers, other operators and governments on how to interpret and apply competition law in the sector, such as on the farmers' sustainability initiatives or the publication of prices by sector organisations.
European competition authorities
have also proactively monitored the situation in the sector and conducted
sector inquiries into the functioning of the supply chain, with a particular focus
on issues like the transmission of prices in the chain and the balance of
bargaining power between farmers and other levels of the chain.
2. Derogations from competition rules for producer and
inter-branch organisations
Recognised producer organisations and recognised inter-branch
organisations can help strengthen the farmers' position and
can contribute to a more efficient food supply chain.
The recognition of producer organisations by
national authorities is widely used in the fruit and vegetables sector, where
almost 50% of production is marketed by producer organisations, but also in the
milk, meat, olive oil and cereals sectors. In addition, there are 128 recognised
inter-branch organisations in the EU, mainly located in France and
Spain.
3. Sectoral tools in the agricultural industry
The report confirms that the specific sectoral tools
available in the agricultural industry are being used for the benefit
of farmers and the sector at large:
- The
possibility of agreeing on a value-sharing mechanism on a voluntary basis
in the sugar sector has been widely implemented;
- market stabilisation measures in the wine
sector have also been frequently used;
- supply management measures were put in
place for products with protected designations of origin or geographical
indications in the cheese and ham sector.
General reference:
Commission press release in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-6182_en.htm?locale=en;
text In Latvian: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-6182_lv.htm
- 30.10.2018 Объединение аптек Эстонии обеспокоено закрытием филиалов аптек после введения нового закона
- 30.10.2018 СРФП: фиктивно трудоустроенные поляки лечились в Литве на средства госбюджета
- 30.10.2018 Ассоциация Linava: предложение ЕК может лишить Литву до 3% ВВП
- 30.10.2018 Производство электроэнергии в странах Балтии за неделю сократилось на 5%
- 30.10.2018 ВВП Литвы за год вырос на 2,7%, а за квартал сократился на 0,4%
- 30.10.2018 Riga City Council not to terminate cooperation with company included in EU, US sanctions list
- 30.10.2018 Food Union invests EUR 2.4 mln in four new production units
- 30.10.2018 airBaltic flights between Riga and Brussels still affected by baggage handlers’ strike
- 30.10.2018 Hollister Lithuania boosts share capital 5-fold to EUR 20 mln
- 30.10.2018 Elering’s net profit for first nine months grows 16%