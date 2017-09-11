Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU

Problematic convergence: consumer goods’ consumption in the EU

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 16.10.2018.
There are striking differences among the EU states on households’ expenses for food, beverages and general consumption. Only about 10% of households’ income is used for consumer goods in such states as Luxembourg, Netherlands and the UK. Over 33% of income is used in households in Lithuania-33,7% and in Rumania -38,2%. Thus, the EU’s internal market’s convergence is far from perfect.

About 11-12% of income is used for food in the households in Denmark, Germany and Austria; over 12% in such states as Ireland, Cyprus and Finland.


Within the margin of 13% are the households’ expenses in such states as Belgium, Portugal, France and Sweden. In 14-15% group are Slovenia and Spain; while Italians are using 17,7% of households’ income for consumption.


About 20-22% of expenses are for food in Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia and Malta.

Among the Baltic States, Estonians are using 23%, Latvians 26,5 and Lithuanians 33,7% of their income for food consumption; in the most “expensive” group are Polish households with about 24%, Hungarians with 26,7% and Croatians with 29,5%.


A record-high consumption expensive is in Lithuanian households (33,7%) and Rumanian with 38,2 per cent.


In some countries outside the EU, the households’ expenses are comparably high too: e.g. in Russia 32%, in Belorussia 39,1% and in Ukraine - 54%.


Final household consumption      

 

According to the Eurostat statistics (June 2018), price level index for household final consumption expenditures in the EU differs as well. Taking the EU’s average for 100 %, the price level in the Baltic States is about 64-72%, while in Rumania and Bulgaria is at the level of 48-52%.


One of the most expensive EU state is Denmark with 41,5% over the European average; while several EU states are within the range of 100%: the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany.     


See source.


Besides, on average, price index in Denmark is twice as high as in Latvia and about 4 times higher than in Bulgaria.


Electricity, gas and other fuels are most expensive in Denmark too, which is about 2-3 times higher than in the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Rumania.


Price levels for transport service is also the highest in Denmark –with 44% higher than the EU’s average, while in the Baltic States it is about 70-85% of the EU’s average.


Generally, the price index in the final households’ consumption of the “old” EU states is about 15% higher than in the “new” Central and Eastern EU’s member states. 

 




