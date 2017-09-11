Problematic convergence: consumer goods’ consumption in the EU

There are striking differences among the EU states on households’ expenses for food, beverages and general consumption. Only about 10% of households’ income is used for consumer goods in such states as Luxembourg, Netherlands and the UK. Over 33% of income is used in households in Lithuania-33,7% and in Rumania -38,2%. Thus, the EU’s internal market’s convergence is far from perfect.

About 11-12% of income is used for food in the households in Denmark, Germany and Austria; over 12% in such states as Ireland, Cyprus and Finland.





Within the margin of 13% are the households’ expenses in such states as Belgium, Portugal, France and Sweden. In 14-15% group are Slovenia and Spain; while Italians are using 17,7% of households’ income for consumption.





About 20-22% of expenses are for food in Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia and Malta.

Among the Baltic States, Estonians are using 23%, Latvians 26,5 and Lithuanians 33,7% of their income for food consumption; in the most “expensive” group are Polish households with about 24%, Hungarians with 26,7% and Croatians with 29,5%.





A record-high consumption expensive is in Lithuanian households (33,7%) and Rumanian with 38,2 per cent.





In some countries outside the EU, the households’ expenses are comparably high too: e.g. in Russia 32%, in Belorussia 39,1% and in Ukraine - 54%.





Final household consumption

According to the Eurostat statistics (June 2018), price level index for household final consumption expenditures in the EU differs as well. Taking the EU’s average for 100 %, the price level in the Baltic States is about 64-72%, while in Rumania and Bulgaria is at the level of 48-52%.





One of the most expensive EU state is Denmark with 41,5% over the European average; while several EU states are within the range of 100%: the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany.





See source.





Besides, on average, price index in Denmark is twice as high as in Latvia and about 4 times higher than in Bulgaria.





Electricity, gas and other fuels are most expensive in Denmark too, which is about 2-3 times higher than in the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Rumania.





Price levels for transport service is also the highest in Denmark –with 44% higher than the EU’s average, while in the Baltic States it is about 70-85% of the EU’s average.





Generally, the price index in the final households’ consumption of the “old” EU states is about 15% higher than in the “new” Central and Eastern EU’s member states.