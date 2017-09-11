Estonia shares e-governance experience at UN

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid attended a high-level event on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly, where Estonia and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched their cooperation project to support the development of e-governance, informs LETA/BNS.

Kersti Kaljulaid. Photo: twitter.com.

The cooperation project is a major initiative to support the digital transformation of UNDP and developing countries. The aim of the project is to share Estonia's e-governance expertise with nearly 170 countries and territories. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia will provide the seed funding of 102,000 to launch the project, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.





"Too often digitalization within countries happens in isolation, effectively meaning that everybody is inventing the wheel. It makes a lot of sense to bring the best practices and the best experts together in one project that has the ability to impact many countries," Kaljulaid said of the reasons why Estonia decided to join forces with UNDP.





UNDP is the UN's global development network working in more than 170 countries. The organisation aims to reduce poverty in developing countries and support states in their development agendas and strategies and in using money more efficiently. UNDP focuses on the development of democracy, crisis prevention, poverty reduction, environmental sustainability and HIV/AIDS prevention.





The e-governance project will be implemented by UNDP and Estonia's E-governance Academy and the seed funding of 102,000 euros is allocated from the foreign ministry's development and humanitarian aid fund.